Dream Higher: Using rock climbing to help vulnerable youth

"Climb, believe, achieve"

That's the slogan of Dream Higher, an outreach initiative which aims to help vulnerable young people in Cape Town by building confidence and bridging social divides through rock climbing.

Founder Margaux Rat says the Mother City is the perfect place to harness the positive effects of connecting with the natural world to help these youngsters.

You are surrounded by mountains... We are aware of how therapeutic it can be to be exercising in this beautiful place, feeling connected to nature. Margaux Rat, Founder - Dream Higher

We wanted to make sure that the youth in Cape Town had the chance to experience that. Margaux Rat, Founder - Dream Higher

The organisation partners with social projects in the city that work with kids and young adults who have experienced trauma to introduce them to rock climbing.

If they take to the sport, they can choose to participate in a programme of indoor climbing and then graduate to outdoor climbing.

Rat explains how the activity is used as a tool to develop a sense of responsibility and confidence.

Climbing really makes your body strong... It also makes your mind strong because you need self-control to overcome your fear, you need to be determined and deal with your frustration to get to the top. Margaux Rat, Founder - Dream Higher

Dream Higher has managed to source the necessary climbing gear, but is always in need of financial donations.

To find out more visit their website or Facebook page.

Listen to the conversation here:

Images from DreamHigherCT Facebook page