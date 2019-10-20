[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory

Sunday's been a big day for Springbok fans all over the world as the team came through for South Africa to beat Rugby World Cup hosts Japan in their quarterfinal encounter.

The excitement for South Africans visiting Tokyo for the do-or-die match though, was overwhelming.

The Boks set up a semi-final clash against Wales with their 26-3 victory and the fans in the stadium let rip with chants of "Bokke! Bokke! Bokke!".

Experience the joy in the video below:

On their return to their hotel the team received a hero's welcome, greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from family members.

Watch captain Siya Kolisi embracing his happy wife and kids: