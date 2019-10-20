[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory

Streaming issues? Report here
Transforming Meetings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lauren Davis - Clinical Psychologist and Organisational Development Specialist at ...
Tomorrow at 06:41
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Tomorrow at 07:07
Future of The Da Analysis After Federal Council Elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Analyst & Director at Political Futures Consultancy
Tomorrow at 07:22
Taxi Protests- SANTACO Meets Bonginkosi Madikizela
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mzoxolo Didela - First Deputy Chairperson for SANTACO Western Cape
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
New DA federal council chairperson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Helen Zille - DA Federal Council Chairperson
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Tomorrow at 10:08
Society losing valuable sleep due to constant phone message alerts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sarah Appleton - Lead researcher at the Adelaide Institute of Sleep Health at Flinders University
Tomorrow at 10:33
Your rights as a consumer when retailers are out of stock
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Tomorrow at 11:05
What do South Africa's loyalty schemes offer to consumers?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - Founder and CEO of Truth
Tomorrow at 11:24
Checkers launches rewards scheme for customers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neil Schreuder - Head of Strategy and Innovation at Shoprite
Tomorrow at 11:32
Incorporating climate change into the MBA programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Ralph Hamann
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives details on the latest developments around Brexit. 17 October 2019 2:32 PM
It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo? John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo... 15 October 2019 4:48 PM
Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect. 15 October 2019 3:33 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!' How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match. 20 October 2019 9:28 AM
View all Sport
'I'm not going to be the leader' - Zille after winning DA FedCo chair contest Former party leader Helen Zille beat out fellow-main contender Athol Trollip for the top spot. 20 October 2019 2:20 PM
Mozambique elections: Don't call for rushed results says analyst Adv. Sipho Mantula reflects on the history between civil war enemies Frelimo and Renamo, who faced off in Tuesday's ballot. 19 October 2019 3:14 PM
'Electing prominent person as Fedco chair will create more tensions within DA' Political scientist Prof. Dirk Kotzé weighs in on what is likely to emerge from opposition's weekend Federal Council meeting. 19 October 2019 10:48 AM
View all Politics
Eskom distributed less electricity in Aug 2019 than at any time since Feb 2009 “It’s a total mess! What used to be so simple has become a very complicated exercise,” says coal analyst Xavier Prevost. 17 October 2019 9:33 AM
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 16 October 2019 2:51 PM
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
View all Opinion
Dream Higher: Using rock climbing to help vulnerable youth Lead SA: Margaux Rat talks about harnessing the sport to develop confidence in kids and young adults who've experienced trauma. 20 October 2019 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
View all Local
Reuben Riffel on being a successful businessman and award-winning chef On International Chefs Day the restaurateur shares advice for those starting out in the industry and for everyday cooks. 20 October 2019 10:59 AM
Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani Switzerland 18 October 2019 6:53 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 18 October 2019 Book-a-holic and CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 18 October 2019 5:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Analyst Chris Yelland gives Mantashe's energy plan a thumbs up Government's new energy plan has been announced as the country deals with load shedding caused by Eskom's low generating capacity. 18 October 2019 4:54 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
'It turns out DA MP Natasha Mazzone was right about load shedding' Last month, Eskom shut down claims by the Democratic Alliance that load shedding was on the cards. 18 October 2019 1:34 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory

20 October 2019 5:20 PM
by
Springbok
2019 Rugby World Cup
Siya Kolisi
Springbok Rugby World Cup victory over Japan
The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members.

Sunday's been a big day for Springbok fans all over the world as the team came through for South Africa to beat Rugby World Cup hosts Japan in their quarterfinal encounter.

The excitement for South Africans visiting Tokyo for the do-or-die match though, was overwhelming.

The Boks set up a semi-final clash against Wales with their 26-3 victory and the fans in the stadium let rip with chants of "Bokke! Bokke! Bokke!".

Experience the joy in the video below:

On their return to their hotel the team received a hero's welcome, greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from family members.

Watch captain Siya Kolisi embracing his happy wife and kids:


More from Local

dream-higher-climberjpg

Dream Higher: Using rock climbing to help vulnerable youth

20 October 2019 7:00 PM

Lead SA: Margaux Rat talks about harnessing the sport to develop confidence in kids and young adults who've experienced trauma.

190906-mapimpijpg

Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals

20 October 2019 2:24 PM

The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match.

da-leadersjpg

'I'm not going to be the leader' - Zille after winning DA FedCo chair contest

20 October 2019 2:20 PM

Former party leader Helen Zille beat out fellow-main contender Athol Trollip for the top spot.

sa-japan-fans2jpg

[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!

20 October 2019 12:50 PM

Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo.

springbok-captain-siya-kolisijpg

SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'

20 October 2019 9:28 AM

How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match.

mpumelelo-mpumi-mhlongo-in-studiojpg

Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa

19 October 2019 12:40 PM

Mpumelelo Mhlongo talks about the Mpumi2020 campaign, which documents his journey to the next Paralympic Games.

Light bulb, electricity, load shedding.

Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday, system 'remains under severe pressure'

19 October 2019 8:32 AM

Eskom says it hopes to keep the power on for Sunday's World Cup clash between Springboks and Japan.

170205john-kani1jpg

Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani

18 October 2019 6:53 PM

Switzerland

caa-number-platesjpg

Goodbye, CAA! Cape number plates are about to change again - this time ending WC

18 October 2019 4:22 PM

The relatively new CAA number plates are about to run out, explains Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

2090605-taxi-protestjpg

CT traffic officers tow away 23 taxis for blocking routes out of the city

18 October 2019 3:54 PM

Taxi drivers have been causing disruptions this week in protest against warrants issued in an operation by the City of Cape Town.

More from Sport

190906-mapimpijpg

Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals

20 October 2019 2:24 PM

The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match.

springbok-captain-siya-kolisijpg

SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'

20 October 2019 9:28 AM

How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match.

mpumelelo-mpumi-mhlongo-in-studiojpg

Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa

19 October 2019 12:40 PM

Mpumelelo Mhlongo talks about the Mpumi2020 campaign, which documents his journey to the next Paralympic Games.

download-7jpg

Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration

18 October 2019 8:51 AM

Karla Pretorius, swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker & Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana are vying for the award.

eulicidjpg

There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes

14 October 2019 5:05 PM

Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.

rassie-erasmusjpg

Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige

14 October 2019 4:38 PM

The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup.

180916berlingif

Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark

11 October 2019 5:50 PM

Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt.

typhoon-hagibispng

Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958

11 October 2019 2:04 PM

Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.

190116-federer-edjpg

Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets

10 October 2019 2:41 PM

The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs.

191004siyagif

Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China

10 October 2019 1:17 PM

Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).

