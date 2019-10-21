Meetings, meetings, meetings? When a meeting should really just be an email
Too many work meetings can be draining and may often feel pointless and unnecessary.
Clinical psychologist and organisational development specialist Lauren Davis chats to Refilwe Moloto about rethinking why and when meetings should be used.
Many of my clients say they spend so much time in meetings they never have enough time to do their work.Lauren Davis, Clinical psychologist and organisational development specialist
She says meetings need to be reviewed with thought going in to the purpose of the meeting, who is invited to the meeting and their duration.
We can break away from old beliefs that a meeting has to be exactly an hour or half-an-hour, she says.
It can be 15 minutes or 20 minutes.Lauren Davis, Clinical psychologist and organisational development specialist
Many meetings could just be sent as an email, she says.
Meetings should rather be for thinking...we want to utilise our brains and think together and take our thinking somewhere else by the end of the meeting.Lauren Davis, Clinical psychologist and organisational development specialist
She says many meetings are often held under the guise of 'collaboration' to fill others in on what has been done, but that could easily be sent out in a weekly blurb to the team or company.
There is little point in sitting in a meeting sharing what members have done if there is not going to be an active dialogue, she adds.
Rather send it as an FYI email, or hold a 10-minute meeting to fill them in.Lauren Davis, Clinical psychologist and organisational development specialist
Davis will be leading a two-hour workshop in Cape Town, giving an introduction to Transforming Meetings™ on 24 October at the Waterfront on 24 October 2019 at Workshop 17. Bookings on Quicket at a cost of R500.00
Listen to the insightful interview below:
