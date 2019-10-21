Election of Helen Zille will not solve DA problems, says analyst

Political analyst Daniel Silke says the election of Helen Zille as Democratic Alliance Federal Council chairperson does not resolve the challenges within the party.

Zille beat main contender Athol Trollip along with Mike Waters and Thomas Walters over the weekend.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Silke says the party has become less attractive for its traditional support base and its newer target market of black voters.

Silke explains the two key issues faced by the party.

The persona of the leader Maimane himself and the issues regarding what is the policy of the DA and I don't think the election of Helen Zille answers those two questions. Daniel Silke, Political Analyst & Director at Political Futures Consultancy

Ms Zille has been a polarising figure within the DA in recent years. She certain has become more vocal in speaking out against racial nationalism and she has accused the DA of being a party that is obsessed with race. Daniel Silke, Political Analyst & Director at Political Futures Consultancy

Silke adds that the DA has in the last years tried to become ANC-like and also spoke about economic emancipation which has lost them votes from their traditional supporters.

