Santaco condemns Friday's Cape Town taxi blockade, will meet with transport MEC

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Western Cape will be meeting Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday to address their grievances relating to taxi impounding and fines.

On Friday, Minibus taxis had blocked major routes, including the N2 highway at the M5, causing heavy delays for those leaving the city.

At least 23 taxis were towed away by traffic authorities on Friday afternoon.

Santaco Western Cape's first deputy chairperson Mzoxolo Didela says it does not condone the actions of the minibus operators.

Didela says the operators are complaining about the many traffic fines they receive.

Their job is on the road and this huge harassment by law enforcement that is happening is becoming a problem because they can't operate on the road. Mzoxolo Didela, First deputy chairperson - SANTACO Western Cape

We are not condoning that they must break the law because, at the end of the day, they are supposed to comply with the law. Mzoxolo Didela, First deputy chairperson - SANTACO Western Cape

Didela says apart from the meeting with the MEC, it would like to educate traffic officers on how to work with taxi operators.

Sometimes they stop the taxis during peak time and it becomes an inconvenience for the end-user of our transport. Mzoxolo Didela, First deputy chairperson - SANTACO Western Cape

