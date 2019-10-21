Santaco condemns Friday's Cape Town taxi blockade, will meet with transport MEC
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Western Cape will be meeting Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday to address their grievances relating to taxi impounding and fines.
On Friday, Minibus taxis had blocked major routes, including the N2 highway at the M5, causing heavy delays for those leaving the city.
At least 23 taxis were towed away by traffic authorities on Friday afternoon.
Santaco Western Cape's first deputy chairperson Mzoxolo Didela says it does not condone the actions of the minibus operators.
Didela says the operators are complaining about the many traffic fines they receive.
RELATED: Taxis blocking the N2 at the M5, causing heavy delays leaving the CBD
Their job is on the road and this huge harassment by law enforcement that is happening is becoming a problem because they can't operate on the road.Mzoxolo Didela, First deputy chairperson - SANTACO Western Cape
RELATED: CT traffic officers tow away 23 taxis for blocking routes out of the city
We are not condoning that they must break the law because, at the end of the day, they are supposed to comply with the law.Mzoxolo Didela, First deputy chairperson - SANTACO Western Cape
Didela says apart from the meeting with the MEC, it would like to educate traffic officers on how to work with taxi operators.
Sometimes they stop the taxis during peak time and it becomes an inconvenience for the end-user of our transport.Mzoxolo Didela, First deputy chairperson - SANTACO Western Cape
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
DA thanks Herman Mashaba for his 'outstanding' work in JHB
Mashaba tendered his resignation saying the DA no longer represents a movement that can save the country.Read More
Dudu Myeni fails to appear in court yet again
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says they have to wait for court processes to take place.Read More
Dream Higher: Using rock climbing to help vulnerable youth
Lead SA: Margaux Rat talks about harnessing the sport to develop confidence in kids and young adults who've experienced trauma.Read More
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members.Read More
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals
The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match.Read More
'I'm not going to be the leader' - Zille after winning DA FedCo chair contest
Former party leader Helen Zille beat out fellow-main contender Athol Trollip for the top spot.Read More
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!
Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo.Read More
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'
How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match.Read More
Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa
Mpumelelo Mhlongo talks about the Mpumi2020 campaign, which documents his journey to the next Paralympic Games.Read More
Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday, system 'remains under severe pressure'
Eskom says it hopes to keep the power on for Sunday's World Cup clash between Springboks and Japan.Read More