Zille: My mistake was was trying to convince ANC that we are not a white party.

We have a saying in the DA and that is that we have a leader and that is Mmusi Maimane and then we have a toilet cleaner and that is the chair of the federal council. And that is going to be my job as I am pretty good at cleaning toilets in any organisation...and I won't even wear rubber gloves. Helen Zille, Federal Executive chair - Democratic Alliance

Newly elected Democratic Alliance FedEx chair Helen Zille chats to Refilwe Moloto.

She says James Selfe left a very strong foundation and she will continue to help grow the party.

I will support Mmusi Maimane as the leader. Helen Zille, Federal Executive chair - Democratic Alliance

She confirms the resolution taken over the weekend at federal council to hold a policy conference.

I will be responsible for making sure that runs smoothly. Helen Zille, Federal Executive chair - Democratic Alliance

She says the job of party FedEx chair is to provide a stable foundation for the party leadership.

It involves having performance management, disciplinary systems, candidate selection systems and meetings that work, she explains.

Zille unequivocally denies ever saying that she regrets promoting black leadership in the party, and flags the quote attributed to her in this regard as false.

What I did say was that the mistake I made, was to try and convince the ANC that we are not a white party. I said we could never, ever convince the ANC of that. Helen Zille, Federal Executive chair - Democratic Alliance

She believes while the ANC know the DA is not a white party, it remains the argument used.

The ANC has no other argument to use against us, so they have to keep on playing the race card. Helen Zille, Federal Executive chair - Democratic Alliance

She says the ANC 'pumps and plays the race card' to convince South Africans that different parties are for different race groups.

They will win in perpetuity because it is called divide and rule and manipulating biological identity. Helen Zille, Federal Executive chair - Democratic Alliance

She says these parties continue to use the race argument.

We can never 'outrace' the ANC and EFF on race and we don't want to. Helen Zille, Federal Executive chair - Democratic Alliance

On the criticism levelled at the party that they are 'taking back the party' by the old guard, Zille refutes it.

Listen to Helen Zille below: