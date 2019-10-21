Is your phone ruining your sleep? You could be at higher risk of a car crash
If phone messages are keeping you up at night, you are more likely to be involved in a car crash or near-miss accident.
This is according to a recent survey conducted in Australia on the effects of sleep deprivation.
The study found that people who lose sleep because of their cellphones are more likely to make work errors, have poor mental health and fall asleep on the job.
Lead researcher Dr Sarah Appleton, at Flinders University's Adelaide Institute of Sleep Health, says it's important for cellphone users to get quality sleep to protect their wellbeing.
She advises that cellphone users either turn off their notifications, turn off their phones or keep their devices far away from their beds at night.
Australian respondents said that text messages, social media notifications and other cellphone alerts interrupted their sleep multiple times a week.
Any sleep disruption that you are experiencing is still not good.Dr Sarah Appleton, Lead researcher at the Adelaide Institute of Sleep Health at Flinders University
We found that the people who were awaking to use technology at least a few nights per week were more likely to have car accidents or near-miss accidents because they were tired or driving drowsy.Dr Sarah Appleton, Lead researcher at the Adelaide Institute of Sleep Health at Flinders University
Dr Appleton explains that the research is part of a broader survey investigating insomnia symptoms.
There's some evidence that short sleep means you're more likely to put on weight.Dr Sarah Appleton, Lead researcher at the Adelaide Institute of Sleep Health at Flinders University
We have an enormous range of information on people's sleep health which is clearly needed given the pressure on people's daily lives to sleep shorter.Dr Sarah Appleton, Lead researcher at the Adelaide Institute of Sleep Health at Flinders University
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
