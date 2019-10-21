Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista

21 October 2019 10:41 AM
by
Tags:
Township schools
private schools
Bishops
excellence
Helena Wasserman
Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places.

South African society needs to realise that private schools are not the only institutions of excellence in the country, says Helena Wasserman.

Wasserman is the editor of Business Insider SA and has penned an opinion piece on News24 about looking for excellence in all the wrong places.

In it, she writes about what she observed while recently attending a provincial school chess championship in Ceres with her son.

Wasserman says she watched as many diligent pupils from township schools defeated their privileged opponents from some of the top private schools in the country.

She believes that excellence should also include disadvantaged pupils who attend under-resourced schools yet still manage to succeed.

My column was just a plea to look at excellence in a different way... To see the immense intellectual potential we have in South Africa and what excellence is.

Helena Wasserman, Business Insider SA editor

In the primary school category, the township schools won four out of the six categories at the tournament. It was very inspirational.

Helena Wasserman, Business Insider SA editor

I saw the high-income kids from posh schools coming in their SUVs and having their lunches in special areas. You also had all these children from township schools bused in with minibus taxis. These kids were so inspirational.

Helena Wasserman, Business Insider SA editor

We look to these private schools to supply the economy and community with what we perceive as excellence, but that's not the real place to look for it.

Helena Wasserman, Business Insider SA editor

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


