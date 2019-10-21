Streaming issues? Report here
Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba calls it quits

21 October 2019 10:37 AM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Herman Mashaba
DA
Helen Zille
Joburg Mayor
DA Federal Council
Herman Mashaba's resignation comes after the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA's new federal council chair this past weekend.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has announced that he will be resigning from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and from his top municipal post.

This follows after Helen Zille's appointment as the DA's new federal council chair on Sunday.

Mashaba says he doesn’t believe in the DA that emerged out of the federal council where Zille was appointed.

RELATED: Election of Helen Zille will not solve DA problems, says analyst

His resignation will come into effect at the end of November.

Mashaba says he believes the DA has plans to undermine and collapse governance in Johannesburg.

Last week, in an in-depth interview with 702's Aubrey Masango, he said he would leave the political party if it was taken over by what he called right-wing elements.

Mashaba says serving as mayor has been an honour, adding that he will leave with his head held high.


This article first appeared on 702 : Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba calls it quits


