Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba calls it quits

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has announced that he will be resigning from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and from his top municipal post.

This follows after Helen Zille's appointment as the DA's new federal council chair on Sunday.

Mashaba says he doesn’t believe in the DA that emerged out of the federal council where Zille was appointed.

His resignation will come into effect at the end of November.

Mashaba says he believes the DA has plans to undermine and collapse governance in Johannesburg.

Last week, in an in-depth interview with 702's Aubrey Masango, he said he would leave the political party if it was taken over by what he called right-wing elements.

Mashaba says serving as mayor has been an honour, adding that he will leave with his head held high.

BREAKING #HermanMashaba says he will not wait for people to push him out. He announces he resigns from the DA as from late November. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 21, 2019

#HermanMashaba “election of Zille as chair of federal council is victory for people who are opposed to my belief systems. I cannot reconcile myself with group of people who think race is irrelevant when dealing with social economic conditions of people” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 21, 2019

