Mashaba: DA is no longer a movement that can save South Africa
Outgoing mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba says he's deeply concerned for the future of South African politics.
Mashaba announced his resignation from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a media briefing on Monday morning.
He says the party no longer represents a movement that can save the country.
RELATED: Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba calls it quits
His resignation comes after the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA's new federal council chair this past weekend.
Mashaba told the media that the DA that elected Zille to the position is not the DA that he signed up for.
RELATED: Mashaba is free to do what he likes, says Helen Zille
The DA no longer represents that party that is able to achieve what I a desire most - a movement that can save South Africa, unseat the ANC and deliver one South Africa for all.Herman Mashaba, outgoing Mayor of Johannesburg
I'm deeply concerned for the future of South African politics.Herman Mashaba, outgoing Mayor of Johannesburg
EWN's Theto Mahlakoana attended the press briefing where Mashaba announced his resignation, in the presence of DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
It's understood Maimane spent most of Sunday night trying to convince Mashaba to stay and complete his term.
You could see the strain on Mmusi Maimane's face. It was the most obvious thing in the room. The fact that he had been up until all hours of the morning to try and negotiate with Mashaba not to take this decision.Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter
As [Mashaba] walked into the room, he received a standing ovation.Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter
Listen to aspects of the briefing and the EWN update:
This article first appeared on 702 : Mashaba: DA is no longer a movement that can save South Africa
More from Politics
DA thanks Herman Mashaba for his 'outstanding' work in JHB
Mashaba tendered his resignation saying the DA no longer represents a movement that can save the country.Read More
Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba calls it quits
Herman Mashaba's resignation comes after the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA's new federal council chair this past weekend.Read More
Zille: My mistake was was trying to convince ANC that we are not a white party.
Newly elected Democratic Alliance FedEx chair Helen Zille says she will continue to help grow the party in her new post.Read More
Election of Helen Zille will not solve DA problems, says analyst
Political analyst Daniel Silke gives an analysis of the Democratic Alliance council outcomes from the weekend.Read More
'I'm not going to be the leader' - Zille after winning DA FedCo chair contest
Former party leader Helen Zille beat out fellow-main contender Athol Trollip for the top spot.Read More
Mozambique elections: Don't call for rushed results says analyst
Adv. Sipho Mantula reflects on the history between civil war enemies Frelimo and Renamo, who faced off in Tuesday's ballot.Read More
'Electing prominent person as Fedco chair will create more tensions within DA'
Political scientist Prof. Dirk Kotzé weighs in on what is likely to emerge from opposition's weekend Federal Council meeting.Read More
Mkhwebane says some remedial actions and report findings are being ignored
The public protector has briefed Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee about her office’s annual performance.Read More
'It turns out DA MP Natasha Mazzone was right about load shedding'
Last month, Eskom shut down claims by the Democratic Alliance that load shedding was on the cards.Read More
'Person who fills Fedex chair post must be on same wavelength as DA leader'
Former Democratic Alliance leader Douglas Gibson weighs in on this weekend's upcoming elective conference.Read More