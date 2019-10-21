Mashaba: DA is no longer a movement that can save South Africa

Outgoing mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba says he's deeply concerned for the future of South African politics.

Mashaba announced his resignation from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a media briefing on Monday morning.

He says the party no longer represents a movement that can save the country.

His resignation comes after the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA's new federal council chair this past weekend.

Mashaba told the media that the DA that elected Zille to the position is not the DA that he signed up for.

The DA no longer represents that party that is able to achieve what I a desire most - a movement that can save South Africa, unseat the ANC and deliver one South Africa for all. Herman Mashaba, outgoing Mayor of Johannesburg

I'm deeply concerned for the future of South African politics. Herman Mashaba, outgoing Mayor of Johannesburg

EWN's Theto Mahlakoana attended the press briefing where Mashaba announced his resignation, in the presence of DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

It's understood Maimane spent most of Sunday night trying to convince Mashaba to stay and complete his term.

You could see the strain on Mmusi Maimane's face. It was the most obvious thing in the room. The fact that he had been up until all hours of the morning to try and negotiate with Mashaba not to take this decision. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

As [Mashaba] walked into the room, he received a standing ovation. Theto Mahlakoana, EWN senior political reporter

Listen to aspects of the briefing and the EWN update:

