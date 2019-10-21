Dudu Myeni fails to appear in court yet again

The case against former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni has been postponed as she failed to appear in court yet again. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) wants the court to declare Myeni a delinquent director.

Myeni failed to pitch for her previous court dates, claiming she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the case.

Again the case has been postponed to 25 November and, yes, the delaying tactics continue unabated and we have to be patient with the processes of the court. Wayne Duvenage, Chief executive officer - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Dudu Myeni has to answer to the question of allegations against her and not against other people. Wayne Duvenage, Chief executive officer - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

