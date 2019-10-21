DA thanks Herman Mashaba for his 'outstanding' work in JHB

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has thanked outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba for his "outstanding" work in the city and says it will hold an urgent meeting to discuss appointing his successor.

On Monday Mashaba tendered his resignation from both the post and the party saying the DA no longer represents a movement that can save the country.

His resignation will come into effect at the end of November.

Speaking to 702 following the announcement, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the timing is unfortunate.

We would have preferred Mashaba to finish the term. Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Malatsi was reluctant to be drawn on the reasons Mashaba had given for his resignation, which included claims the party had "undermined, criticised and rendered nearly impossible" the coalition in the city of Johannesburg.

I'm reluctant to get into a tit for tat with what the mayor gave as his reasons for resigning...coalitions by the nature are very frustrating, they are very difficult to manage. Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg has accused Mashaba of "running away" from problems he has created in the city.

The city is undergoing serious financial problems. Jolidee Matongo, Spokesperson - ANC Johannesburg

There's quite a number of things he has done wrong...he thinks he can blame the whole issue on the election of Helen Zille, but that's the perfect excuse for him to leave now. Jolidee Matongo, Spokesperson - ANC Johannesburg

