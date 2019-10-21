[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug
The video of the football coach and school security guard from Parkrose High School in Oregon disarming a student and then hugging him has racked up millions of views online.
As one Twitter user responded, the move was 'simultaneously, incredibly brave and sad.' Others wrote that it showed incredible grace and compassion to do what he did.
Watch the video below:
Wow...— Danny Ocean (@The_UnSilent_) October 19, 2019
Video of Coach Keanon Lowe disarming the Parkrose High School gunman pic.twitter.com/TOriyMee6I
