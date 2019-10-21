Deon Meyer unpacks his crime drama 'Trackers' that hits TV screens this Sunday
A new TV crime series written by South African thriller novelist Deon Meyer will premiere on South African screens this weekend.
The production, titled Trackers, is a six-part series adapted from Meyer's highly-acclaimed crime novel of the same name, first published in Afrikaans as Spoor.
WATCH THE TRAILER:
The show will be aired globally and is a collaboration between M-Net, Germans public broadcaster ZDF and American network Cinemax.
Meyer says he was involved in the production as an executive producer and as a part of the writing team to ensure that the fabric of the story stayed alive.
He says it was a balancing act between maintaining the integrity of the original novel and creating a great TV series.
It's a tough thing to take a whole novel and adapt that as an only six-part series within very specific budget constraints.Deon Meyer, crime writer
I wanted to have the soul and the fibre and the fabric of the story in the TV series.Deon Meyer, Crime writer
We had to leave out certain things for the TV series.Deon Meyer, Crime writer
Meyer says he's tremendously proud of the high-quality production and says it's of an international standard.
We worked so hard. So many years bringing this into fruition.Deon Meyer, Crime writer
Our aim was 'Let's make great TV' and I think we've done that.Deon Meyer, Crime writer
The show will debut on M-Net (DStv 101) on Sunday, 27 October at 8pm.
Listen to the full discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Entertainment
Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani
SwitzerlandRead More
Hit dating reality show to feature first gay farmer on Thursday
'Boer Soek 'n Vrou' producer Roelof Storm explains why it took twelve seasons to feature a farmer looking for a same-sex soulmate.Read More
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
[LISTEN] Rapper-turned-farmer Mo' Molemi: What makes him tick?
The former Morafe member on the memory of Motswako 'king' HHP, the lure of agriculture and his generation's responsibility to SA.Read More
#OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell
The SAMA award winner is turning her hand to writing with the release of her first book, “Life Simplified”.Read More
Ferguson Films: Allegations by Vatiswa Ndara a ploy to tarnish our reputation
On Wednesday, the company released a statement addressing some of the allegations made by Vatiswa Ndara in her open letter.Read More
Actors are told 'take it or leave it', says former 'Isidingo' star
Actor and chairman of the SA Guild of Actors, Jack Devnarain, describes the conditions faced by actors in the film and TV space.Read More
[VIDEO] Doggy sings and plays piano, as his toddler 'sister' dances
Rescue pooch Buddy Mercury and his little sis rock out as dad films adorable video.Read More
Underpaid and overworked - More of SA's top actors bemoan 'modern-day slavery'
Some of the country's finest acting talents have spoken out against unfair practices in the industry in support of Vatiswa Ndara.Read More
My dad’s life was cut short. A big part of it was money - RJ Benjamin
Bruce Whitfield interviews RJ Benjamin about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More