Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Deon Meyer unpacks his crime drama 'Trackers' that hits TV screens this Sunday

21 October 2019 2:47 PM
by
Tags:
TV series
Deon Meyer
production
M-Net
Trackers
crime author
Crime writer Deon Meyer describes how his book was transformed into a six-part television series which will air on M-Net.

A new TV crime series written by South African thriller novelist Deon Meyer will premiere on South African screens this weekend.

The production, titled Trackers, is a six-part series adapted from Meyer's highly-acclaimed crime novel of the same name, first published in Afrikaans as Spoor.

WATCH THE TRAILER:

The show will be aired globally and is a collaboration between M-Net, Germans public broadcaster ZDF and American network Cinemax.

Meyer says he was involved in the production as an executive producer and as a part of the writing team to ensure that the fabric of the story stayed alive.

He says it was a balancing act between maintaining the integrity of the original novel and creating a great TV series.

It's a tough thing to take a whole novel and adapt that as an only six-part series within very specific budget constraints.

Deon Meyer, crime writer

I wanted to have the soul and the fibre and the fabric of the story in the TV series.

Deon Meyer, Crime writer

We had to leave out certain things for the TV series.

Deon Meyer, Crime writer

Meyer says he's tremendously proud of the high-quality production and says it's of an international standard.

We worked so hard. So many years bringing this into fruition.

Deon Meyer, Crime writer

Our aim was 'Let's make great TV' and I think we've done that.

Deon Meyer, Crime writer

The show will debut on M-Net (DStv 101) on Sunday, 27 October at 8pm.

Listen to the full discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:


