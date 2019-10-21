Mashaba's exit shows serious racial divide within the DA - Prof Steven Friedman
Herman Mashaba's decision to resign from the Democratic Alliance (DA) is an indication of serious racial divisions within the party, says political fundi Professor Steven Friedman.
Mashaba announced his resignation, effective on November 27, at a press conference at the Johannesburg city council on Monday morning.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane stood next to Mashaba during the media briefing as he lambasted the party and later hailed the outgoing Joburg mayor as his "hero".
It indicates a very serious racial divide within the DA.Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg
If you look at this morning's media conference, Mmusi Maimane was actually there with Mashaba and called him his hero at the end.Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg
Mashaba's resignation comes after Helen Zille's appointment as the DA's new federal council chair on Sunday.
Friedman says the cracks within the party are clearly widening as the DA's old guard clings onto white liberalism.
I would read that to say that whatever Mashaba's real motivations, it's being presented as a senior black DA member who feels that he's being undermined by the white leadership. It's going to be a problem for the DA going forward.Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg
You can have liberalism that is acceptable to very many black people.Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg
Listen to the full discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
