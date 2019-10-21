Streaming issues? Report here
Strokes: Know the signs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ethienne Reynecke - Former Pro Rugby player, Supersport Commentator, Father, Wrestler at ...
Today at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Cell C
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
SANTACO Taxi Meeting Follow Up-WC Transport MEC
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:22
ICASA Sports Rights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barbara Curson - Columnist and Chartered Accountant
Today at 08:07
CoCT Unaffordable Rent Increases for Long Time Salt River Residents
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
deena bosch
Today at 08:22
Retailers stick to brick-and-mortar stores
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 10:08
TIGHAR
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Respiratory Health
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keertan Dheda - Professor
Today at 11:45
The World of Advertising and Creativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Glenn Bownes
Mashaba's exit shows serious racial divide within the DA - Prof Steven Friedman

21 October 2019 4:11 PM
by
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
DA leader Mmusi Maimane
DA
Helen Zille
Professor Steven Friedman
Political studies expert Professor Steven Friedman gives his analysis of the recent developments within the Democratic Alliance

Herman Mashaba's decision to resign from the Democratic Alliance (DA) is an indication of serious racial divisions within the party, says political fundi Professor Steven Friedman.

Mashaba announced his resignation, effective on November 27, at a press conference at the Johannesburg city council on Monday morning.

RELATED: Mashaba: DA is no longer a movement that can save South Africa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane stood next to Mashaba during the media briefing as he lambasted the party and later hailed the outgoing Joburg mayor as his "hero".

It indicates a very serious racial divide within the DA.

Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg

If you look at this morning's media conference, Mmusi Maimane was actually there with Mashaba and called him his hero at the end.

Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg

Mashaba's resignation comes after Helen Zille's appointment as the DA's new federal council chair on Sunday.

Friedman says the cracks within the party are clearly widening as the DA's old guard clings onto white liberalism.

RELATED: Mashaba is free to do what he likes, says Helen Zille

I would read that to say that whatever Mashaba's real motivations, it's being presented as a senior black DA member who feels that he's being undermined by the white leadership. It's going to be a problem for the DA going forward.

Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg

You can have liberalism that is acceptable to very many black people.

Prof Steven Friedman, Professor of Political Studies - University of Johannesburg

Listen to the full discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


