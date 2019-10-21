[LISTEN] What you need to know about new revenge porn laws

New bills signed into law recently mean it's now illegal to distribute sexually graphic images of individuals without their consent.

Amendments to the Films and Publications Act mean a person found guilty of so-called "revenge porn" could now face up to four years in prison or a fine of up to R300,000.

Lawyer Verlie Oosthuizen says the key requirement is that the material is being shared without consent.

In a lot of cases it is revenge porn in the sense they are being shared with the express intention of embarrassing the person. Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and head of social media law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

And in case you thought instances of revenge porn were rare, think again.

Oosthuizen says it's an increasing problem.

It happens all the time, everyday...it seems there's definitely a form or kind of people uploading this kind of images to porn sites. It seems to be a predilection in itself. Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and head of social media law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

