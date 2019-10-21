Why more than 40 community radio stations in SA may get shut down

Over 40 struggling community radio stations countrywide face the threat of being axed, according to IOL reports.

This is due to lack of funding, licensing issues and increasing debt.

The National Community Radio Forum says communications regulator Icasa introduced changes to the legislation earlier this year which makes licence applications more difficult.

Forum secretary Thabang Pusoyabone argues that Icasa is not interpreting the law correctly when it comes to late licencing applications.

Pusoyabone says the forum has asked to meet with Icasa to discuss the issues at hand.

Icasa changed the regulations recently to make it more difficult. Thabang Pusoyabone secretary for the National Community Radio Forum

Since March this year, the new regulations require radio stations to wait for an invitation to apply. Thabang Pusoyabone secretary for the National Community Radio Forum

We don't believe that Icasa is exercising the law when they shut down a community radio on the basis that applications was submitted late. Thabang Pusoyabone secretary for the National Community Radio Forum

It's understood that UCT Community Radio, Radio Kaap se Punt and Franschhoek Community Radio are among the stations under threat.

