'Some people go back every week to look at their homes' - CPT's forced removals

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:24
Strokes: Know the signs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ethienne Reynecke - Former Pro Rugby player, Supersport Commentator, Father, Wrestler at ...
Today at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays : Cell C
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 07:07
SANTACO Taxi Meeting Follow Up-WC Transport MEC
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:22
ICASA Sports Rights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barbara Curson - Columnist and Chartered Accountant
Today at 08:07
CoCT Unaffordable Rent Increases for Long Time Salt River Residents
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
deena bosch
Today at 08:22
Retailers stick to brick-and-mortar stores
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 10:08
TIGHAR
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Respiratory Health
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keertan Dheda - Professor
Today at 11:45
The World of Advertising and Creativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Glenn Bownes
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives details on the latest developments around Brexit. 17 October 2019 2:32 PM
It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo? John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo... 15 October 2019 4:48 PM
Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect. 15 October 2019 3:33 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!' How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match. 20 October 2019 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Mashaba's exit shows serious racial divide within the DA - Prof Steven Friedman Political studies expert Professor Steven Friedman gives his analysis of the recent developments within the Democratic Alliance 21 October 2019 4:11 PM
DA thanks Herman Mashaba for his 'outstanding' work in JHB Mashaba tendered his resignation saying the DA no longer represents a movement that can save the country. 21 October 2019 1:46 PM
Mashaba: DA is no longer a movement that can save South Africa Herman Mashaba announced that he will be resigning from the DA and subsequently as Joburg mayor, effective at the end of November. 21 October 2019 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Eskom distributed less electricity in Aug 2019 than at any time since Feb 2009 “It’s a total mess! What used to be so simple has become a very complicated exercise,” says coal analyst Xavier Prevost. 17 October 2019 9:33 AM
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 16 October 2019 2:51 PM
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] What must be done to reverse SA's culture of 'nonpayment'? Eskom is owed huge amounts of money by individual users, with those in Soweto owing R18-million. 21 October 2019 5:56 PM
Does the answer to SA's job crisis lie in the country's call centre industry? Ian Ohlson says the call center industry in South Africa is flourishing and has become an engine for job growth and opportunity. 21 October 2019 5:14 PM
'Some people go back every week to look at their homes' - CPT's forced removals A new book explores the horrors of forced removals in Cape Town's Harfield Village through pictures and resident's memories. 21 October 2019 5:03 PM
View all Local
Is your phone ruining your sleep? You could be at higher risk of a car crash A new study on sleep deprivation suggests that a lack of quality sleep can have serious knock-on effects. 21 October 2019 11:55 AM
Meetings, meetings, meetings? When a meeting should really just be an email Clinical psychologist and organisational development specialist, Lauren Davis explains what meetings should be used for. 21 October 2019 7:35 AM
Reuben Riffel on being a successful businessman and award-winning chef On International Chefs Day the restaurateur shares advice for those starting out in the industry and for everyday cooks. 20 October 2019 10:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Does the answer to SA's job crisis lie in the country's call centre industry? Ian Ohlson says the call center industry in South Africa is flourishing and has become an engine for job growth and opportunity. 21 October 2019 5:14 PM
Why more than 40 community radio stations in SA may get shut down The forum for community radio stations in South Africa explains why 43 community radio stations across South Africa face closure. 21 October 2019 4:39 PM
Meetings, meetings, meetings? When a meeting should really just be an email Clinical psychologist and organisational development specialist, Lauren Davis explains what meetings should be used for. 21 October 2019 7:35 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Some people go back every week to look at their homes' - CPT's forced removals

21 October 2019 5:03 PM
by
Tags:
APARTHEID
District 6
Forced removals
harfield village
A new book explores the horrors of forced removals in Cape Town's Harfield Village through pictures and resident's memories.

It's one of the ugliest parts of South Africa's history.

The forced removals of tens of thousands of people from areas declared "white only" under the apartheid regime.

A new book seeks to explore, through photographs and former resident's own memories, the impact of the forced removals on families living in Cape Town's Harfield Village.

These days a wealthy, still primarily white suburb, nestled between Claremont and Kenilworth, much of Harfield Village's history has been whitewashed by gentrification.

The book, Impossible Return, is compiled by the University of Pretoria's Professor Siona O'Connell, whose own family members were victims of the forced removals, something she says affects her today.

Notwithstanding the fact that I've done well...I've always had a sense of not belonging.

Prof Siona O'Connell, Professor at University of Pretoria's School of the Arts

O'Connell says while the decades have gone by, the impact of being forcibly removed still hits home for many of Harfield Village's former inhabitants.

Some people go back every week to look at their homes.

Prof Siona O'Connell, Professor at University of Pretoria's School of the Arts

They see stoeps and gates and the shapes of their houses that they recognise, but then they see other people going in, the sound of children who are not theirs.

Prof Siona O'Connell, Professor at University of Pretoria's School of the Arts

They feel unwelcome there.

Prof Siona O'Connell, Professor at University of Pretoria's School of the Arts

Listen to the full interview below:


21 October 2019 5:03 PM
by
Tags:
APARTHEID
District 6
Forced removals
harfield village

More from Local

overdue

[LISTEN] What must be done to reverse SA's culture of 'nonpayment'?

21 October 2019 5:56 PM

Eskom is owed huge amounts of money by individual users, with those in Soweto owing R18-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

telephone call centre.jpg

Does the answer to SA's job crisis lie in the country's call centre industry?

21 October 2019 5:14 PM

Ian Ohlson says the call center industry in South Africa is flourishing and has become an engine for job growth and opportunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

radio-micjpg

Why more than 40 community radio stations in SA may get shut down

21 October 2019 4:39 PM

The forum for community radio stations in South Africa explains why 43 community radio stations across South Africa face closure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

porn-sitesjpg

[LISTEN] What you need to know about new revenge porn laws

21 October 2019 4:14 PM

A person found guilty of so-called 'revenge porn' could now face up to four years in prison or a fine of up to R300,000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

DA thanks Herman Mashaba for his 'outstanding' work in JHB

21 October 2019 1:46 PM

Mashaba tendered his resignation saying the DA no longer represents a movement that can save the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dudu-myeni-saajpg

Dudu Myeni fails to appear in court yet again

21 October 2019 1:25 PM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says they have to wait for court processes to take place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxis-barricade-roadjpg

Santaco condemns Friday's Cape Town taxi blockade, will meet with transport MEC

21 October 2019 8:41 AM

Santaco W Cape's first deputy chairperson Mzoxolo Didela says it hopes the meeting with the MEC will yield in better cooperation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dream-higher-climberjpg

Dream Higher: Using rock climbing to help vulnerable youth

20 October 2019 7:00 PM

Lead SA: Margaux Rat talks about harnessing the sport to develop confidence in kids and young adults who've experienced trauma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-familyjpg

[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory

20 October 2019 5:20 PM

The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190906-mapimpijpg

Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals

20 October 2019 2:24 PM

The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zille: My mistake was was trying to convince ANC that we are not a white party.

Politics

Santaco condemns Friday's Cape Town taxi blockade, will meet with transport MEC

Local

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba calls it quits

Politics

EWN Highlights

Stable Botswana to vote in rare cliffhanger

21 October 2019 8:58 PM

Cracks in Republican dam as frustration with Trump mounts

21 October 2019 8:46 PM

Medupi manager's resignation not related to load shedding, says Eskom

21 October 2019 7:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA