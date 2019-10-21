Does the answer to SA's job crisis lie in the country's call centre industry?

Could the call centre industry hold the key to helping solve the employment crisis in South Africa?

Possibly, says Ian Ohlson, site manager for Lufthansa InTouch, the worldwide customer service arm of the Luftthansa Group.

Ohlson says the call centre industry in South Africa is flourishing and has become an engine for job growth and opportunity.

The company employs about 360 people in the Mother City.

We're looking at 20% growth over the next year or so. Ian Ohlson, Site manager - Lufthansa InTouch

A call centre provides a lot of growth opportunities...a lot of careers have been built through the call centre industry. Ian Ohlson, Site manager - Lufthansa InTouch

