[LISTEN] What must be done to reverse SA's culture of 'nonpayment'?
“Boycotting payment for services has no place in a modern-day South Africa."
Those were the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa in his recent open letter to the public, in which he outlined the issues leading to the latest bout of load shedding.
The president said that Eskom is owed huge amounts of money by individual users, with those in Soweto owing an astronomical R18-million.
So just how do you reverse a culture of nonpayment which is as established as the one in South Africa?
Municipal IQ's Kevin Allan says one way could be to start naming and shaming politicians who have outstanding accounts owing.
If you say Councillor X owes R50,000, then people say why didn't Councillor X pay, and once Councillor X pays, then I will pay.Kevin Allan, Local government analyst - Municipal IQ
Councillors have to do their job to pressure communities to pay.Kevin Allan, Local government analyst - Municipal IQ
Listen to the full interview below:
