Province steps in to resolve taxi owners and City stand-off around permit issue
Transport MEC in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela will convene another meeting with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the City of Cape Town to discuss concerns raised by taxi drivers.
Mazibuko met with Santaco on Monday and discussed their grievances relating to taxi impounding and fines.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, he says the taxi council raised issues over the slow pace of issuing permits by the City of Cape Town which has resulted in many taxis operating with permits.
He says they have agreed to deal with the lawlessness of taxi drivers on the road.
RELATED: Santaco condemns Friday's Cape Town taxi blockade, will meet with transport MEC
We all agree that if you are driving without PDP (Professional Driving Permit) or your taxi has no operating permit to load passengers, law enforcement must do their work.Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape
The owners made a very concerning revelation that they have no control over their drivers.Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape
Madikizela says he needs to engage with the City over the issuing of operating licenses.
There is a legitimate concern around the supply and demand issues where we need to relook at the operating licenses that have been issued. There are too many taxis operating without licenses on the road.Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape
He adds that they need to deal with the association joining fees.
There is a massive incentive when associations demand individuals to join their association by paying R80 000 to R200 000 per taxi.Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape
Listen to the full interview below...
