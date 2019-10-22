Former Lions rugby player describes surviving a stroke and some of the signs

Ethienne Reynecke suffered a stroke just over a year ago in August 2018.

As a fit professional rugby player in his 30s, it came as a shock.

Thanks to his young daughter, who found him in time, he was able to receive the medical care he needed in time and shares his story with Refilwe Moloto.

When my daughter woke me up I couldn't speak. I sounded like Zet, from the kids' TV show, and she said there's something wrong with you daddy. Ethienne Reyneck, Former pro rugby player and stroke survivor

He was in a coma for a few days but survived.

He describes the signs to look out for and emphasises the need to always take care of one's health and diet.

A big thing for me was stress. Ethienne Reyneck, Former pro rugby player and stroke survivor

He says he receives so many messages from people as young as 18 or 19 who have suffered strokes and reiterates that stress in the current lifestyle is at a much higher level.

It felt like something was not right and I had to sit down, and then I went to lie down. Ethienne Reyneck, Former pro rugby player and stroke survivor

Remember to live a bit like it is your last day. Ethienne Reyneck, Former pro rugby player and stroke survivor

If you suspect a stroke do the FAST test4:

Face: Smile and see if one side droops Arm: Raise both arms. Does one arm drift down? Speech: Repeat any sentence. Is there trouble speaking or understanding? Time: Time saved is brain function saved. A person loses 1.9 million neurons each minute in which stroke is left untreated. Every minute counts in accessing care.

Take a listen to Ethienne's story below: