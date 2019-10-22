'Industry horrified by Icasa sporting rights draft regulations'

Sporting bodies have slammed the new draft regulations by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

Columnist and chartered accountant Barbara Curson says the draft regulations use vague and indeterminate descriptions, impossible to define and measure; including 'public interest', 'fairness and diversity', and 'views broadly representing South African society.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Curson says Icasa came up with the regulations without consultations.

The biggest problem is that there was no problem that Icasa identified and suddenly the came up with these draft regulations and the industry is horrified. Barbara Curson, Columnist and Chartered Accountant

They did not do industry research before they came out with these regulations. Barbara Curson, Columnist and Chartered Accountant

Curson says there are over 300 public comments on the issue.

I doubt if Icasa has the people to actually go through all these comments and that is another problem. Barbara Curson, Columnist and Chartered Accountant

I don't know how they are going to take this volume of comments and put them into a report back as they should. Barbara Curson, Columnist and Chartered Accountant

