Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com
Vestact Asset Management Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shared his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
Byron reckons you’ll do well if this week you bought shares in these three companies:
-
Long4Life
-
Discovery
-
Booking.com
For more detail, listen to Byron’s reasoning in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com
