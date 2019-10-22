[WATCH] Lebanese protestors sing 'Baby Shark' to comfort frightened baby

Eliane Jabbour's 15-month-old son was frightened during the protests that began this past week in Lebanon as hundreds of thousands of citizens express unhappiness with new proposed taxes and lack of land reform.

Jabbour reportedly told CNN that she told the demonstrators that they must not be so loud as it was frightening her baby.

The protestors around her car then broke into the popular kiddies anthem 'Baby Shark.'

Watch the video below that has gone viral globally:

Baby Shark Doo doo doo doo ❤️🇱🇧#Lebanon Protests pic.twitter.com/6SBEXZf5nZ — Ali (@allushiii) October 19, 2019

