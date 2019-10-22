[WATCH] Lebanese protestors sing 'Baby Shark' to comfort frightened baby
Eliane Jabbour's 15-month-old son was frightened during the protests that began this past week in Lebanon as hundreds of thousands of citizens express unhappiness with new proposed taxes and lack of land reform.
Jabbour reportedly told CNN that she told the demonstrators that they must not be so loud as it was frightening her baby.
The protestors around her car then broke into the popular kiddies anthem 'Baby Shark.'
Watch the video below that has gone viral globally:
Baby Shark Doo doo doo doo ❤️🇱🇧#Lebanon Protests pic.twitter.com/6SBEXZf5nZ— Ali (@allushiii) October 19, 2019
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Politics
DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose
It's reported that some senior members of the Democratic Alliance want Mashaba's membership terminated with immediate effect.Read More
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power?
The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola.Read More
'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament'
Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says it is unacceptable for officials not to attend this engagement.Read More
'Mbete faced difficult questions. She has done a lot in terms of responding'
Xolani Xala (SA Business Abroad) defends his defence of ANC stalwart Baleka Mbete’s "car crash" interview on Al Jazeera.Read More
Mashaba's exit shows serious racial divide within the DA - Prof Steven Friedman
Political studies expert Professor Steven Friedman gives his analysis of the recent developments within the Democratic AllianceRead More
DA thanks Herman Mashaba for his 'outstanding' work in JHB
Mashaba tendered his resignation saying the DA no longer represents a movement that can save the country.Read More
Mashaba: DA is no longer a movement that can save South Africa
Herman Mashaba announced that he will be resigning from the DA and subsequently as Joburg mayor, effective at the end of November.Read More
Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba calls it quits
Herman Mashaba's resignation comes after the announcement of Helen Zille as the DA's new federal council chair this past weekend.Read More
Zille: My mistake was was trying to convince ANC that we are not a white party.
Newly elected Democratic Alliance FedEx chair Helen Zille says she will continue to help grow the party in her new post.Read More
Election of Helen Zille will not solve DA problems, says analyst
Political analyst Daniel Silke gives an analysis of the Democratic Alliance council outcomes from the weekend.Read More