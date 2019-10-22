Outcry as City of Cape Town hikes Salt River rent from R240 to R5500
Residents from Salt River received the shock of their lives in August when the City of Cape Town increased their rent from R240 to R5500 per month.
Reclaim the City has taken over the case and will be representing the tenants who want to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation.
One of the tenants says she signed a lease with her husband in 1995 with a rental of R220 per month. They say they fixed the house and maintained it themselves.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reclaim the City Woodstock chapter leader Deena Bosch about the matter.
One of the things a landlord shouldn’t do is exorbitant rental increases. Whether you are a private landlord, the City of Cape Town or a big developer, you can’t do that, and the City should know better.Deena Bosch, Woodstock chapter leader - Reclaim the City
This couple is not young people, they are close to sixty.Deena Bosch, Woodstock chapter leader - Reclaim the City
Bosch says the rent has not been increased in over 25 years.
There was an administrative mess up on the part of the City.Deena Bosch, Woodstock chapter leader - Reclaim the City
Somebody has not been doing his or her work so should this couple be on the receiving end?Deena Bosch, Woodstock chapter leader - Reclaim the City
She adds that City has not steadily increased the rent and it is not fair on the residents.
Listen to the full interview below...
