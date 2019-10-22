Aviation Authority mum on core reasons for grounding SAA, Comair - Guy Leitch

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!' How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match. 20 October 2019 9:28 AM
View all Sport
DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose It's reported that some senior members of the Democratic Alliance want Mashaba's membership terminated with immediate effect. 22 October 2019 4:55 PM
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power? The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola. 22 October 2019 3:29 PM
'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament' Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says it is unacceptable for officials not to attend this engagement. 22 October 2019 1:29 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
Rediscovered photos of Blue Notes give insight into SA's jazz history The pictures were taken in 1964 by young South African student and photography enthusiast, Norman Owen-Smith. 22 October 2019 5:16 PM
We can't turn our kids into criminals over cannabis, says Centre for Child Law The Centre of Child Law is leading calls for the decriminalisation of cannabis use and possession by children. 22 October 2019 4:10 PM
How to overcome a stutter Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder. 22 October 2019 3:52 PM
View all Local
I survived four rounds of the 'red devil' chemotherapy, Gail Gilbride shares Gail Gilbride shares an update on her chemo journey and how she conquered aggressive treatment she thought she'd never get through... 22 October 2019 4:40 PM
How to overcome a stutter Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder. 22 October 2019 3:52 PM
I fought breast cancer so I could survive for my daughter: Helena Vivier's story Breast cancer survivor Helena Vivier says cancer is diagnosis which requires people to be brave. She shares her inspiring story. 22 October 2019 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons' The South African Civil Aviation Authority explains some of the findings of its maintenance audit at SAA Technical. 22 October 2019 4:05 PM
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power? The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola. 22 October 2019 3:29 PM
SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves The Civil Aviation Authority has set the record straight on the grounding of several flights following its a maintenance audit. 22 October 2019 1:05 PM
View all Business
Aviation Authority mum on core reasons for grounding SAA, Comair - Guy Leitch

22 October 2019 10:54 AM
by
Tags:
British Airways
SAA
Comair
Kulula
SAA Technical
flights
SACAA
grounded
Flights were grounded after a recent audit of the maintenance and technical service provider to Comair and SAA.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has grounded some planes operated by Comair and SA Airways (SAA) after a maintenance audit.

It's reported that the SACAA found irregularities at SAA Technical, the maintenance and technical service provider for various aircrafts.

SAA Technical provides the maintenance for SAA and Comair, the operator of Kulula.com and British Airways in SA.

The editor of SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch, says the SACAA has been reticent about its findings.

The CAA has been remarkably reticent about what the nature of the findings were.

Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine

SAA Technical has been doing the maintenance work of Comair's Boeings for many years now, although the relationship has gone a bit shakey of late.

Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine

Leitch says SAA Technical appears to have fallen short of rigorous systems, processes and inspections.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear why only a select number of aircrafts from the airlines have been grounded.

Consumers are advised to check the status of flights on the websites for Kulula, British Airways and SAA.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


