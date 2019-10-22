Aviation Authority mum on core reasons for grounding SAA, Comair - Guy Leitch
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has grounded some planes operated by Comair and SA Airways (SAA) after a maintenance audit.
It's reported that the SACAA found irregularities at SAA Technical, the maintenance and technical service provider for various aircrafts.
SAA Technical provides the maintenance for SAA and Comair, the operator of Kulula.com and British Airways in SA.
The editor of SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch, says the SACAA has been reticent about its findings.
The CAA has been remarkably reticent about what the nature of the findings were.Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine
SAA Technical has been doing the maintenance work of Comair's Boeings for many years now, although the relationship has gone a bit shakey of late.Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine
Leitch says SAA Technical appears to have fallen short of rigorous systems, processes and inspections.
Meanwhile, it remains unclear why only a select number of aircrafts from the airlines have been grounded.
Consumers are advised to check the status of flights on the websites for Kulula, British Airways and SAA.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons'
The South African Civil Aviation Authority explains some of the findings of its maintenance audit at SAA Technical.Read More
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power?
The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola.Read More
SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves
The Civil Aviation Authority has set the record straight on the grounding of several flights following its a maintenance audit.Read More
'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Eskom wants Deloitte to pay back more than R200m from irregular tender deals
The power utility goes after consulting firm Deloitte for contracts it was improperly awarded by previous Eskom execs in 2016.Read More
'Mbete faced difficult questions. She has done a lot in terms of responding'
Xolani Xala (SA Business Abroad) defends his defence of ANC stalwart Baleka Mbete’s "car crash" interview on Al Jazeera.Read More
‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’
EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is in the West African country and explores how it does business.Read More
SA consumers do not trust online retailers, study shows
Accenture MD Jonathan McCabe says there is opportunity to integrate eCommerce with the more traditional business.Read More
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com
Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Does the answer to SA's job crisis lie in the country's call centre industry?
Ian Ohlson says the call center industry in South Africa is flourishing and has become an engine for job growth and opportunity.Read More