Aviation Authority mum on core reasons for grounding SAA, Comair - Guy Leitch

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has grounded some planes operated by Comair and SA Airways (SAA) after a maintenance audit.

It's reported that the SACAA found irregularities at SAA Technical, the maintenance and technical service provider for various aircrafts.

SAA Technical provides the maintenance for SAA and Comair, the operator of Kulula.com and British Airways in SA.

The editor of SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch, says the SACAA has been reticent about its findings.

The CAA has been remarkably reticent about what the nature of the findings were. Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine

SAA Technical has been doing the maintenance work of Comair's Boeings for many years now, although the relationship has gone a bit shakey of late. Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine

Leitch says SAA Technical appears to have fallen short of rigorous systems, processes and inspections.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear why only a select number of aircrafts from the airlines have been grounded.

Consumers are advised to check the status of flights on the websites for Kulula, British Airways and SAA.

