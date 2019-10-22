SA consumers do not trust online retailers, study shows
South African consumers are comfortable in using online tools but they are not necessarily trustworthy of online retailers, according to Accenture managing director Jonathan McCabe.
The latest Accenture Rethinking the eCommerce Opportunity in South Africa - How retailers can pivot to digital customers' paper says South African retailers are under pressure to adapt to the new way of doing business as a matter of survival.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, McCabe says they paper looked at developing countries and more advanced economies.
In South Africa, the challenges have been the cost of data which is coming down. Consumers are comfortable and digital savvy.Jonathan McCabe, Managing Director - Accenture
Some of the challenges include the experience where customers don't always have a good online experience.Jonathan McCabe, Managing Director - Accenture
McCabe says there is an opportunity to integrate eCommerce with the more traditional business.
That is shifting the culture of the company from a traditional retailer to a more digital company.Jonathan McCabe, Managing Director - Accenture
Listen to the full interview below...
