‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’

What is driving business in the African continent?

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede gives insight on how business is moving the continent into the fourth industrial revolution.

Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% to its economy and it isn’t even registered. Arabile Gumede, Business reporter - EWN

If Ghana’s economy were to be registered, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will also grow, he explains.

Listen below to the full conversation:

