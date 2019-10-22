'Mbete faced difficult questions. She has done a lot in terms of responding'
Al Jazeera interviewed ANC stalwart Baleka Mbete on Friday in an interview that South Africans across the country’s many divides described as embarrassing.
The former speaker of parliament came across as ignorant, defensive and utterly removed from reality.
Another car crash interview on Al Jazeera by a South African politician…Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
We’d like to see South African politicians acknowledge and take ownership of cockups…Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Mbete on the fact that nobody has been held accountable for Marikana:
I’ll find out. I’ll get myself better informed. I have to update my information. I’m not sure about that. That’s why I must find out. My own information needs to be updated.Baleka Mbete
Mbete on crime in South Africa:
We can’t blame the problems of South African society on the ANC… the colonialists came and brought crime from Europe to Africa…Baleka Mbete
Mbete on the World Bank rating South Africa as the most unequal society country in the world:
They are not God; they are human beings. I don't believe so.Baleka Mbete
Mbete on Government corruption and State Capture:
Things were not happening in full view of everybody. There are many issues I'm learning for the first time in the past few months, in terms of how bad things were.Baleka Mbete
Baleka Mbete is embarrassing, she must stay away from Media 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/0inXkbshvF— Mbongeni Golide (@mbosto_11) October 21, 2019
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Xolani Xala, founder of South African Business Abroad (Saba).
Xala joined Mbete on the set for the now infamous Al Jazeera interview.
We thought she has done quite a lot in terms of responding to the questions. Some of them were difficult…Xolani Xala, founder - South African Business Abroad
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
Our members have nothing to do with politics and things like that…Xolani Xala, founder - South African Business Abroad
Loadshedding should’ve been dealt with long ago… but overall we’re comfortable and pleased with other developments in the country…Xolani Xala, founder - South African Business Abroad
