'Mbete faced difficult questions. She has done a lot in terms of responding'

Latest World
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!' How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match. 20 October 2019 9:28 AM
DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose It's reported that some senior members of the Democratic Alliance want Mashaba's membership terminated with immediate effect. 22 October 2019 4:55 PM
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power? The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola. 22 October 2019 3:29 PM
'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament' Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says it is unacceptable for officials not to attend this engagement. 22 October 2019 1:29 PM
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
[LISTEN] Why is Vodacom network-locking some smartphones? The practice of network-locking is common in many markets, including the US. 22 October 2019 5:29 PM
Rediscovered photos of Blue Notes give insight into SA's jazz history The pictures were taken in 1964 by young South African student and photography enthusiast, Norman Owen-Smith. 22 October 2019 5:16 PM
We can't turn our kids into criminals over cannabis, says Centre for Child Law The Centre of Child Law is leading calls for the decriminalisation of cannabis use and possession by children. 22 October 2019 4:10 PM
I survived four rounds of the 'red devil' chemotherapy, Gail Gilbride shares Gail Gilbride shares an update on her chemo journey and how she conquered aggressive treatment she thought she'd never get through... 22 October 2019 4:40 PM
How to overcome a stutter Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder. 22 October 2019 3:52 PM
I fought breast cancer so I could survive for my daughter: Helena Vivier's story Breast cancer survivor Helena Vivier says cancer is diagnosis which requires people to be brave. She shares her inspiring story. 22 October 2019 3:37 PM
'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons' The South African Civil Aviation Authority explains some of the findings of its maintenance audit at SAA Technical. 22 October 2019 4:05 PM
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power? The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola. 22 October 2019 3:29 PM
SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves The Civil Aviation Authority has set the record straight on the grounding of several flights following its a maintenance audit. 22 October 2019 1:05 PM
'Mbete faced difficult questions. She has done a lot in terms of responding'

22 October 2019 11:00 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Baleka Mbete
Bruce Whitfield
Al Jazeera
Xolani Xala
South African Business Abroad
Saba
Xolani Xala (SA Business Abroad) defends his defence of ANC stalwart Baleka Mbete’s "car crash" interview on Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera interviewed ANC stalwart Baleka Mbete on Friday in an interview that South Africans across the country’s many divides described as embarrassing.

The former speaker of parliament came across as ignorant, defensive and utterly removed from reality.

Another car crash interview on Al Jazeera by a South African politician…

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
A YouTube screengrab shows former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete during an interview with Al Jazeera. Picture: Al Jazeera English/youtube.com

We’d like to see South African politicians acknowledge and take ownership of cockups…

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Mbete on the fact that nobody has been held accountable for Marikana:

I’ll find out. I’ll get myself better informed. I have to update my information. I’m not sure about that. That’s why I must find out. My own information needs to be updated.

Baleka Mbete

Mbete on crime in South Africa:

We can’t blame the problems of South African society on the ANC… the colonialists came and brought crime from Europe to Africa…

Baleka Mbete

Mbete on the World Bank rating South Africa as the most unequal society country in the world:

They are not God; they are human beings. I don't believe so.

Baleka Mbete

Mbete on Government corruption and State Capture:

Things were not happening in full view of everybody. There are many issues I'm learning for the first time in the past few months, in terms of how bad things were.

Baleka Mbete

Scroll down to the bottom of the article to watch the interview.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Xolani Xala, founder of South African Business Abroad (Saba).

Xala joined Mbete on the set for the now infamous Al Jazeera interview.

We thought she has done quite a lot in terms of responding to the questions. Some of them were difficult…

Xolani Xala, founder - South African Business Abroad

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Our members have nothing to do with politics and things like that…

Xolani Xala, founder - South African Business Abroad

Loadshedding should’ve been dealt with long ago… but overall we’re comfortable and pleased with other developments in the country…

Xolani Xala, founder - South African Business Abroad

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Mbete faced difficult questions. She has done a lot in terms of responding'


