Eskom wants Deloitte to pay back more than R200m from irregular tender deals
Eskom has turned to the courts in a bid to recover over R200 million from Deloitte Consulting.
The cash-strapped power utility wants Deloitte to pay back R207m for two tenders and other work that the audit firm is alleged to have secured improperly in 2016.
Eskom acting CEO Jabu Mabuza says there is evidence that Deloitte secured the tenders unfairly.
It's alleged that Deloitte was privately briefed and given confidential information on what the ceiling for the tenders were, prior to the awarding of the contracts.
Consequently, Deloitte secured the two contracts after apparently setting their prices five times higher than other competitors.
Corruption Watch boss David Lewis says the move by Eskom is proof that the struggling parastatal is working to root out corrupt elements.
I think the new Eskom board have demonstrated the seriousness in trying to get to grips with the corruption that has infected the organisation.David Lewis, Executive director at Corruption Watch
Eskom seems to be on very secure ground here.David Lewis, Executive director at Corruption Watch
There's a precedent for companies who are awarded contracts irregularly to pay back the money.David Lewis, Executive director at Corruption Watch
Lewis says police should also consider a criminal investigation into the matter.
This should be an invitation to the police to examine why Deloitte were awarded a contract at a price vastly high than their competitors. Who gains?David Lewis, Executive director at Corruption Watch
I want to hear that the Hawks are looking at this as well.David Lewis, Executive director at Corruption Watch
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
