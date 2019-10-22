Hay fever and asthma hell as Cape Town pollen count hits new peak levels

Cape Town's pollen count is apparently the highest it's been in the past decade.

Pulmonologist Professor Keertan Dheda says people who suffer from hayfever and asthma will be the worst affected.

It's reported that the pollen count in Cape Town has reached a new record, at almost five times the level regarded as "very high".

The University of Cape Town (UCT) Lung Institute has also found that the amount of tree pollen in the air is 14% higher than 10 years ago.

Prof Dheda says the pollen counts have increased worldwide in a phenomenon attributed to climate change.

The increase in pollen is a global phenomenon. Cape Town is particularly affected. Prof Keertan Dheda, Professor of respiratory medicine and head of the pulmonology division - UCT

We've had a good rainy season and a very hot spring and this has led to an increase in pollen counts. Prof Keertan Dheda, Professor of respiratory medicine and head of the pulmonology division - UCT

It's a perfect storm of factors that drive up pollen counts. Prof Keertan Dheda, Professor of respiratory medicine and head of the pulmonology division - UCT

This will impact people who suffer from hayfever and asthma. Prof Keertan Dheda, Professor of respiratory medicine and head of the pulmonology division - UCT

