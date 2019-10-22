Hay fever and asthma hell as Cape Town pollen count hits new peak levels

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:25
The Art of Dying
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda Ferguson
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Suburbia: A township by any other name?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesdays : WorkAway.info
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sue Vingerhoets - Host at WorkAway.info
Tomorrow at 07:07
High Rental Increases by CoCT-Follow Up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 07:22
Department of Transport Update on Grounded Flights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ayanda Allie Paine
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion: Protest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chumani Maxwele - Higher Education and Political Analyst at ...
Dr Carin Runciman - Associate Professor at Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg
Tomorrow at 08:22
Panel Discussion: Protest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chumani Maxwele - Higher Education and Political Analyst at ...
Dr Carin Runciman - Associate Professor at Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg
Tomorrow at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Quintin Rossi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Quintin Rossi - CEO at Spear REIT Ltd
Tomorrow at 11:05
Scientists create "artificial leaf" to make fuel out of sunlight, water and carbon dioxide
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Erwin Reisner - Professor of Energy and Sustainability in the Department of Chemistry at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 11:45
Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!' How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match. 20 October 2019 9:28 AM
View all Sport
DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose It's reported that some senior members of the Democratic Alliance want Mashaba's membership terminated with immediate effect. 22 October 2019 4:55 PM
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power? The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola. 22 October 2019 3:29 PM
'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament' Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says it is unacceptable for officials not to attend this engagement. 22 October 2019 1:29 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] Why is Vodacom network-locking some smartphones? The practice of network-locking is common in many markets, including the US. 22 October 2019 5:29 PM
Rediscovered photos of Blue Notes give insight into SA's jazz history The pictures were taken in 1964 by young South African student and photography enthusiast, Norman Owen-Smith. 22 October 2019 5:16 PM
We can't turn our kids into criminals over cannabis, says Centre for Child Law The Centre of Child Law is leading calls for the decriminalisation of cannabis use and possession by children. 22 October 2019 4:10 PM
View all Local
I survived four rounds of the 'red devil' chemotherapy, Gail Gilbride shares Gail Gilbride shares an update on her chemo journey and how she conquered aggressive treatment she thought she'd never get through... 22 October 2019 4:40 PM
How to overcome a stutter Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder. 22 October 2019 3:52 PM
I fought breast cancer so I could survive for my daughter: Helena Vivier's story Breast cancer survivor Helena Vivier says cancer is diagnosis which requires people to be brave. She shares her inspiring story. 22 October 2019 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons' The South African Civil Aviation Authority explains some of the findings of its maintenance audit at SAA Technical. 22 October 2019 4:05 PM
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power? The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola. 22 October 2019 3:29 PM
SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves The Civil Aviation Authority has set the record straight on the grounding of several flights following its a maintenance audit. 22 October 2019 1:05 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Hay fever and asthma hell as Cape Town pollen count hits new peak levels

22 October 2019 12:37 PM
by
Tags:
Asthma
hay fever
pollen
allegries
People who suffer from hay fever allergies and asthma have been warned to brace themselves for a tough pollen season.

Cape Town's pollen count is apparently the highest it's been in the past decade.

Pulmonologist Professor Keertan Dheda says people who suffer from hayfever and asthma will be the worst affected.

It's reported that the pollen count in Cape Town has reached a new record, at almost five times the level regarded as "very high".

The University of Cape Town (UCT) Lung Institute has also found that the amount of tree pollen in the air is 14% higher than 10 years ago.

RELATED: Last year's Cape pollen count a 10-year record high

Prof Dheda says the pollen counts have increased worldwide in a phenomenon attributed to climate change.

The increase in pollen is a global phenomenon. Cape Town is particularly affected.

Prof Keertan Dheda, Professor of respiratory medicine and head of the pulmonology division - UCT

We've had a good rainy season and a very hot spring and this has led to an increase in pollen counts.

Prof Keertan Dheda, Professor of respiratory medicine and head of the pulmonology division - UCT

It's a perfect storm of factors that drive up pollen counts.

Prof Keertan Dheda, Professor of respiratory medicine and head of the pulmonology division - UCT

This will impact people who suffer from hayfever and asthma.

Prof Keertan Dheda, Professor of respiratory medicine and head of the pulmonology division - UCT

Listen for information on Today with Kieno Kammies:


22 October 2019 12:37 PM
by
Tags:
Asthma
hay fever
pollen
allegries

More from Lifestyle

hospital-drip-infusion-medicine-health-pixabay-imagejpg

I survived four rounds of the 'red devil' chemotherapy, Gail Gilbride shares

22 October 2019 4:40 PM

Gail Gilbride shares an update on her chemo journey and how she conquered aggressive treatment she thought she'd never get through.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stutterjpg

How to overcome a stutter

22 October 2019 3:52 PM

Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-drip-iv-pexels-photo-freejpeg

I fought breast cancer so I could survive for my daughter: Helena Vivier's story

22 October 2019 3:37 PM

Breast cancer survivor Helena Vivier says cancer is diagnosis which requires people to be brave. She shares her inspiring story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandile Zungu

'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'

22 October 2019 12:57 PM

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery, Sandton

Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com

22 October 2019 8:31 AM

Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ethienne-reynecke-rugby-player-image-facebook-account-copyjpg

Former Lions rugby player describes surviving a stroke and some of the signs

22 October 2019 7:22 AM

Ethienne Reynecke had a stroke over a year ago, and he describes the signs and symptoms he experienced and his road to recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bed-cellphone-phone-sleep-woman-texting-technology-pexels-photo-3060632jpeg

Is your phone ruining your sleep? You could be at higher risk of a car crash

21 October 2019 11:55 AM

A new study on sleep deprivation suggests that a lack of quality sleep can have serious knock-on effects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

meetings-memejpeg

Meetings, meetings, meetings? When a meeting should really just be an email

21 October 2019 7:35 AM

Clinical psychologist and organisational development specialist, Lauren Davis explains what meetings should be used for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

reuben-riffel-reubens-restaurant-one-and-onlyjpg

Reuben Riffel on being a successful businessman and award-winning chef

20 October 2019 10:59 AM

On International Chefs Day the restaurateur shares advice for those starting out in the industry and for everyday cooks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170205john-kani1jpg

Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani

18 October 2019 6:53 PM

Switzerland

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament'

Politics Local

Hay fever and asthma hell as Cape Town pollen count hits new peak levels

Lifestyle

Former Lions rugby player describes surviving a stroke and some of the signs

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Seri vindicated by ConCourt ruling on Intimidation Act

22 October 2019 4:28 PM

Hands off Iqbal Survé, says ANC in WC

22 October 2019 4:19 PM

CARTOON: Puppet Games

22 October 2019 3:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA