SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves
The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has moved to clarify reports that it has grounded airlines Comair, SA Airways (SAA) and Mango Airlines.
SACAA's aviation and legal compliance manager Luvuyo Silandela explains that airlines opted to ground some of their own flights following a noticed issue by the regulator.
RELATED: Aviation Authority mum on core reasons for grounding SAA, Comair - Guy Leitch
The necessary maintenance checks were not conducted on some of the aircrafts serviced by SAA Technical, Silandela reveals.
SAA Technical is responsible for servicing and maintaining fleets of aircrafts operated by various airlines, including Comair and SAA.
Silandela advises that the airlines took it upon themselves to ensure that their operations are compliant.
There was no grounding notice issued by SACAA, however, the parties agreed to voluntarily comply.Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Manager for Legal and Aviation Compliance at SACAA
We carried out an inspection on the operations on SAA TechnicalLuvuyo Silandela, Senior Manager for Legal and Aviation Compliance at SACAA
The affected airlines themselves grounded their aircrafts to make sure they resolve the identified deficiencies.Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Manager for Legal and Aviation Compliance at SACAA
Listen to him explain the situation to Clement Manyathela:
Meanwhile, Captain Deen Gielink has told CapeTalk and 702 that a third of Comair's services have been affected folwing the notice from the SACAA.
Gielink says contingency plans will be regularly updated and adds that customers will be kept informed.
Listen to the comment from the Comair captain:
Thumbnail image: Cecile Basson.
This article first appeared on 702 : SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves
