'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament'
Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) scheduled briefing by the inter-ministerial task team on defaulting municipalities that owe Eskom has been cancelled as ministers were a no-show.
Chair inter-ministerial task team on municipal Eskom debt Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma did not attend the meeting.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu were also a no-show.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
Hlengwa says the ministers not showing up is unacceptable as important things were meant to be discussed.
It speaks to the undermining of Parliament and running away from accountability.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Scopa
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament'
