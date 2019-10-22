I fought breast cancer so I could survive for my daughter: Helena Vivier's story
Capetonian Helena Vivier has survived her life-changing battle with breast cancer and has come out stronger.
She's now spreading her message of courage and determination with others who need it.
RELATED: I fought breast cancer while pregnant with twins: This is Jade Wyngaardt's story
Vivier lost both her parents to cancer. Her father passed away when she was seven and her mother on the eve of her 22nd birthday.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer on 15 December 2015 - a day she'll never forget - after just celebrating her big 40th.
Our family is no stranger to cancer... We all wondered who it would be, I'm glad it was me and not my siblings.Helena Vivier
Her boyfriend at the time, who has since become her husband, had felt a lump in her breast.
Vivier immediately met with top breast cancer surgeon Dr Jenny Edge for her double mastectomy and to also remove a mass in her ovary.
It was not just the double mastectomy that I had to have, but I had to have an ovary removed.Helena Vivier
After her double mastectomy, she endured a whole year of chemotherapy treatment, horrible sickness and hair loss.
She says her family and the hospital staff at Vincent Pallotti became a strong source of emotional support.
Her main motivation through it all was her young daughter.
Vivier advises that cancer is as much a mental battle as it is a physical one. She describes how she overcame it all.
The journey itself has been an eye-opener. I call it a love story between myself and life.Helena Vivier
It's been an educational journey of understanding myself and what matters.Helena Vivier
For me, it was about surviving for my daughter... What was she going to do without mom? I couldn't even think about it. There was no other option but to fight this thing.Helena Vivier
Be brave... It's not the end, it's just a bend. That's my saying.Helena Vivier
Listen to the full discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Lifestyle
I survived four rounds of the 'red devil' chemotherapy, Gail Gilbride shares
Gail Gilbride shares an update on her chemo journey and how she conquered aggressive treatment she thought she'd never get through.Read More
How to overcome a stutter
Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder.Read More
'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Hay fever and asthma hell as Cape Town pollen count hits new peak levels
People who suffer from hay fever allergies and asthma have been warned to brace themselves for a tough pollen season.Read More
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com
Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Former Lions rugby player describes surviving a stroke and some of the signs
Ethienne Reynecke had a stroke over a year ago, and he describes the signs and symptoms he experienced and his road to recovery.Read More
Is your phone ruining your sleep? You could be at higher risk of a car crash
A new study on sleep deprivation suggests that a lack of quality sleep can have serious knock-on effects.Read More
Meetings, meetings, meetings? When a meeting should really just be an email
Clinical psychologist and organisational development specialist, Lauren Davis explains what meetings should be used for.Read More
Reuben Riffel on being a successful businessman and award-winning chef
On International Chefs Day the restaurateur shares advice for those starting out in the industry and for everyday cooks.Read More
Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani
SwitzerlandRead More