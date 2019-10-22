I fought breast cancer so I could survive for my daughter: Helena Vivier's story

Capetonian Helena Vivier has survived her life-changing battle with breast cancer and has come out stronger.

She's now spreading her message of courage and determination with others who need it.

Vivier lost both her parents to cancer. Her father passed away when she was seven and her mother on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer on 15 December 2015 - a day she'll never forget - after just celebrating her big 40th.

Our family is no stranger to cancer... We all wondered who it would be, I'm glad it was me and not my siblings. Helena Vivier

Her boyfriend at the time, who has since become her husband, had felt a lump in her breast.

Vivier immediately met with top breast cancer surgeon Dr Jenny Edge for her double mastectomy and to also remove a mass in her ovary.

It was not just the double mastectomy that I had to have, but I had to have an ovary removed. Helena Vivier

After her double mastectomy, she endured a whole year of chemotherapy treatment, horrible sickness and hair loss.

She says her family and the hospital staff at Vincent Pallotti became a strong source of emotional support.

Her main motivation through it all was her young daughter.

Vivier advises that cancer is as much a mental battle as it is a physical one. She describes how she overcame it all.

The journey itself has been an eye-opener. I call it a love story between myself and life. Helena Vivier

It's been an educational journey of understanding myself and what matters. Helena Vivier

For me, it was about surviving for my daughter... What was she going to do without mom? I couldn't even think about it. There was no other option but to fight this thing. Helena Vivier

Be brave... It's not the end, it's just a bend. That's my saying. Helena Vivier

Listen to the full discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson: