'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons'

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says it's ordered airlines to inspect their aircrafts in the interest of passenger safety.

Mango Airlines, South African Airways and Comair grounded some of their aircrafts on Tuesday following the results of a maintenance audit by SACAA.

The SACAA conducted an audit at SAA Technical, the maintenance and technical service provider for various aircrafts.

SACAA spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu says "deficiencies" were found when sampling two aircrafts from Mango and Comair respectively.

Gwebu says SAA Technical officials who signed off on the release of the two aircrafts were not authorised or qualified to do so.

The regulator also found that there are some issues in relation to the flight data recorder and the cockpit recorders.

When we audited them [SAA Technical], we sampled the actual aircrafts that they maintain, one from Mango and one from Comair. Phindiwe Gwebu, SACAA spokesperson

We found that, in the case of the two aircrafts, the person that signed out the aircraft and the released the aircraft to service was not qualified to perform that particular function. Phindiwe Gwebu, SACAA spokesperson

The airlines are working with SAA Technical to implement corrective measures.

