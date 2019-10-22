Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises wants the Shareholder Management Bill to be fast-tracked.

If enacted, it would give the Department of Public Enterprises more power to oversee South Africa’s ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at an Eskom press briefing on 3 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

The continual bailouts and guarantees are placing the South African economy at risk… Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises (Budgetary Review and Recommendation Report)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management.

A lot of the problems we’re facing are because Ministers and the then-President interfered too much. They effectively did a lot of the things we now want to legislate permission to do. Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments - Investec Asset Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Are we going to split Eskom up? That’s what the Minister of Public Enterprises should focus on… making decisions on the big issues and allowing the board to run the company together with, hopefully, a competent CEO… Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments - Investec Asset Management

We need plausible expenditure cuts… we’re all assuming that’s not going to happen. So, if they can’t do that, then Treasury needs to be selling hope. In selling hope, they need the Eskom white paper to present a plan that shows that Eskom’s weight on the economy can be stabilised and contained… Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments - Investec Asset Management

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

This article first appeared on 702 : Should Pravin Gordhan get more power?