How to overcome a stutter

What do Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Winston Churchill and King Richard VI all have in common?

The answer is they all lived with stutter at some point in their lives.

Did you know as many as one in 10 kids will develop a stutter during childhood?

October 22 marks International Stuttering Awareness Day, marked across the globe to address the stigma of stuttering and to raise awareness of this particular speech disorder.

Darin Wolfaardt developed a stutter as a young boy and says he works everyday to overcome it.

I started stuttering at the age of five, which is actually quite late in life. When I gained consciousness of this, what I perceived to be a problem, it got worse. Darin Wolfaardt

I tried very hard to hide it...any words I really struggled with I would take out of my vocabulary. Darin Wolfaardt

Listen below to find out which techniques Darin uses to help overcome his stutter.