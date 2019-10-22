We can't turn our kids into criminals over cannabis, says Centre for Child Law
A fight is underway in the courts, led by the Centre for Child Law, to decriminalise the use and possession of cannabis for children.
This is after four learners from Krugersdorp were sentenced to an “undetermined period” at a Bosasa Youth Development Centre after it was found they had failed to comply with a rehabilitation order imposed on them for testing positive for marijuana.
After serving 77 days the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg intervened and they were immediately released from custody.
But the case has called into question whether children should face harsher penalties for use and possession of dagga than adults.
Since the Constitutional Court judgment in Prince v Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development it is no longer a crime for adults to use, cultivate or be in possession of cannabis in a private place for personal use.
We are saying children should not be criminally prosecuted if they are found to be in possession of or using cannabis.Zita Hansungule, Project coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law
We say that emphasis should be placed rather on treating drug dependency outside of the home and not taking children through the criminal justice system.Zita Hansungule, Project coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
[LISTEN] Why is Vodacom network-locking some smartphones?
The practice of network-locking is common in many markets, including the US.Read More
Rediscovered photos of Blue Notes give insight into SA's jazz history
The pictures were taken in 1964 by young South African student and photography enthusiast, Norman Owen-Smith.Read More
How to overcome a stutter
Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder.Read More
'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament'
Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says it is unacceptable for officials not to attend this engagement.Read More
Outcry as City of Cape Town hikes Salt River rent from R240 to R5500
Reclaim the City Woodstock chapter leader Deena Bosch says the City knows it can not introduce such exorbitant rental increases.Read More
'Industry horrified by Icasa sporting rights draft regulations'
Columnist Barbara Curson says Icasa did not do industry research before they came out with these regulations.Read More
Province steps in to resolve taxi owners and City stand-off around permit issue
W Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Mazibuko says he will meet with City and Sataco to find solutions to taxi drivers' grievances.Read More
[LISTEN] What must be done to reverse SA's culture of 'nonpayment'?
Eskom is owed huge amounts of money by individual users, with those in Soweto owing R18-million.Read More
Does the answer to SA's job crisis lie in the country's call centre industry?
Ian Ohlson says the call center industry in South Africa is flourishing and has become an engine for job growth and opportunity.Read More
'Some people go back every week to look at their homes' - CPT's forced removals
A new book explores the horrors of forced removals in Cape Town's Harfield Village through pictures and resident's memories.Read More