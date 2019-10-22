I survived four rounds of the 'red devil' chemotherapy, Gail Gilbride shares

Writer Gail Gilbride has stage three cancer and has been sharing her personal journey on her blog.

Gail advocates for early detection and has urged people to proactively check their health.

If you think that for any reason you need to get checked out, please do so. Gail Gilbride, author

I did catch my cancer in time but I could have caught it earlier. Gail Gilbride, author

She's been writing blog entries, opening up about her journey with breast cancer and chemotherapy.

Gail has completed four sessions of the most aggressive form of chemotherapy, known to many as the “red devil” for its awful side-effects.

She's on a two-week break before she starts a new round of chemo treatment using a more mild drug cocktail.

It seems amazing that I have already done the four big guns. It seems like I would never get through them, but I have... It is satisfying! Gail Gilbride, author

Gail says she's become very obsessed with energy and how she manages it throughout the course of her day.

I'm trying to focus on every day and make the best of what I possibly can. Gail Gilbride, author

Don't sweat the small stuff. Get rid of the stress. Don't overthink situations and try for a peaceful, calm time. Gail Gilbride, author

Every second Tuesday, Gail Gilbride chats to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy and writing.

