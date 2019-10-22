I survived four rounds of the 'red devil' chemotherapy, Gail Gilbride shares
Writer Gail Gilbride has stage three cancer and has been sharing her personal journey on her blog.
Gail advocates for early detection and has urged people to proactively check their health.
RELATED: It's important not to feel helpless - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey
If you think that for any reason you need to get checked out, please do so.Gail Gilbride, author
I did catch my cancer in time but I could have caught it earlier.Gail Gilbride, author
She's been writing blog entries, opening up about her journey with breast cancer and chemotherapy.
RELATED: The reality of living with cancer - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey
Gail has completed four sessions of the most aggressive form of chemotherapy, known to many as the “red devil” for its awful side-effects.
She's on a two-week break before she starts a new round of chemo treatment using a more mild drug cocktail.
It seems amazing that I have already done the four big guns. It seems like I would never get through them, but I have... It is satisfying!Gail Gilbride, author
Gail says she's become very obsessed with energy and how she manages it throughout the course of her day.
I'm trying to focus on every day and make the best of what I possibly can.Gail Gilbride, author
Don't sweat the small stuff. Get rid of the stress. Don't overthink situations and try for a peaceful, calm time.Gail Gilbride, author
Every second Tuesday, Gail Gilbride chats to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy and writing.
Listen to her share her experience:
More from Lifestyle
How to overcome a stutter
Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder.Read More
I fought breast cancer so I could survive for my daughter: Helena Vivier's story
Breast cancer survivor Helena Vivier says cancer is diagnosis which requires people to be brave. She shares her inspiring story.Read More
'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Hay fever and asthma hell as Cape Town pollen count hits new peak levels
People who suffer from hay fever allergies and asthma have been warned to brace themselves for a tough pollen season.Read More
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com
Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Former Lions rugby player describes surviving a stroke and some of the signs
Ethienne Reynecke had a stroke over a year ago, and he describes the signs and symptoms he experienced and his road to recovery.Read More
Is your phone ruining your sleep? You could be at higher risk of a car crash
A new study on sleep deprivation suggests that a lack of quality sleep can have serious knock-on effects.Read More
Meetings, meetings, meetings? When a meeting should really just be an email
Clinical psychologist and organisational development specialist, Lauren Davis explains what meetings should be used for.Read More
Reuben Riffel on being a successful businessman and award-winning chef
On International Chefs Day the restaurateur shares advice for those starting out in the industry and for everyday cooks.Read More
Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani
SwitzerlandRead More