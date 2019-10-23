'AfCFTA set to bolster Ghana economy'
Already ranked 113 out of 190 economies in terms of the ease of doing business, the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) may have a more buoyant and positive effect in Ghana, says business reporter Arabile Gumede.
Gumede is in the country to discover what's driving growth in Africa.
They can certainly take advantage of it. They have ensured that their businesses are close to the seaside and the hubs around that area, and ensuring that they are close to the city as well so they can transport their goods in any way.Arabile Gumede, business reporter
The ease of doing business certainly seems good for most people on this side of the continent.... and I think that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement has a whole lot of space to play in when it comes to this region.Arabile Gumede, business reporter
Exploring the manufacturing industry, Gumede visited a business that manufactures school stationery.
Click on the link below to find out what he had to share on the visit.
_Click here to read more from the Driving Africa’s Development archive.
Click here to return to the 54 and 1 portal - brought to you by Standard Bank._
This article first appeared on EWN : 'AfCFTA set to bolster Ghana economy'
More from Business
How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate
Thirty years ago, it was stinky and derelict. Today, it employs 23 000 people and ranks among Africa’s most visited places.Read More
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans
EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable.Read More
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working
Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
'Informal economy can help take Ghana into double-digit growth'
EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede shares how Ghanaian business is evolving along with the 4th industrial revolution.Read More
Pick n Pay to open 63 new stores as profits in South Africa soar
There’s still plenty of opportunities to expand within South Africa, says Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher.Read More
'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'
Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions
Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting to have the Cape Flats area perceived as a suburb that drives investment.Read More
'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons'
The South African Civil Aviation Authority explains some of the findings of its maintenance audit at SAA Technical.Read More
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power?
The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola.Read More
SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves
The Civil Aviation Authority has set the record straight on the grounding of several flights following its a maintenance audit.Read More