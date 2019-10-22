DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is yet to decide whether it will allow Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba to serve out his notice period following his resignation from the party.

Mashaba's resignation is expected to come into effect at the end of November.

However, the DA constitution entitles the party to terminate his membership immediately, reports EWN's Clement Manyathela.

The DA's Federal Council will sit on Wednesday morning to decide if they'll cut Mashaba loose.

According to Manyathela, some senior DA members were so aggrieved by Mashaba remarks about the party that they want his membership terminated with immediate effect.

The indications that we are getting from the senior leaders of the DA that I've spoken to is that some of them are so aggrieved by how he described the party yesterday. Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

They are saying it was harsh criticisms and they are so aggrieved that they want his membership to be terminated immediately. Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

The Federal Council is going to be sitting from tomorrow [Wednesday] at 9:30 am. Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

