[LISTEN] Why is Vodacom network-locking some smartphones?
Vodacom has announced it's to reintroduce the locking of some smartphones on its network.
Duncan McLeod of Techcentral says it's a fairly common practice around the world and essentially prevents the devices from being used outside the particular network on which they were sold.
When the operator sells you a handset on a contract they lock it in the firmware in the phone to prevent you from using it on another network.Duncan McLeod, Founder/editor - Techcentral
If Vodacom sells you a phone that is network locked you won't be able to put an MTN, Telkom, Cell C SIM card into it.Duncan McLeod, Founder/editor - Techcentral
So why are Vodacom returning to network-locking?
The spin Vodacom is putting on this is that they want to get the cost of handsets down.Duncan McLeod, Founder/editor - Techcentral
They say it'll help them subsidise handsets more than they are able to today.Duncan McLeod, Founder/editor - Techcentral
Listen to the full interview below:
