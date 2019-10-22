[LISTEN] Why is Vodacom network-locking some smartphones?

Vodacom has announced it's to reintroduce the locking of some smartphones on its network.

Duncan McLeod of Techcentral says it's a fairly common practice around the world and essentially prevents the devices from being used outside the particular network on which they were sold.

When the operator sells you a handset on a contract they lock it in the firmware in the phone to prevent you from using it on another network. Duncan McLeod, Founder/editor - Techcentral

If Vodacom sells you a phone that is network locked you won't be able to put an MTN, Telkom, Cell C SIM card into it. Duncan McLeod, Founder/editor - Techcentral

So why are Vodacom returning to network-locking?

The spin Vodacom is putting on this is that they want to get the cost of handsets down. Duncan McLeod, Founder/editor - Techcentral

They say it'll help them subsidise handsets more than they are able to today. Duncan McLeod, Founder/editor - Techcentral

Listen to the full interview below: