When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions
When does a neighbourhood go from being a township to being a suburb? Did you know that there is an official classification?
According to ward councillor Angus McKenzie, Bonteheuwel should no longer be called a township.
He has made an official classification to the City's sub-council 5.
McKenzie talks to Refilwe Moloto about the possible implications.
Unfortunately, there is nothing official about the change.Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor - Bonteheuwel
He says during the apartheid era, many areas in Cape Town were termed townships - underdeveloped segregated communities often the site of relocations due to forced removals.
My hope at the end of this process is that all of our townships start pursuing wanting to become suburbs and that we break that shackle with the title the past gave us.Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor - Bonteheuwel
McKenzie explains that the application he made informs Council of the desire to change the terminology.
While not a formal change, there will be ceremonial celebrations attached.
It will not impact the ratepayer in the community, he says.
It is a perception drive - to really start changing the perception of our communities, and the people in the communities to start changing their perception that they feel there is a great divide between them and others.Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor - Bonteheuwel
He describes the multi-million rand investment projects in Bonteheuwel, a massive CBD upgrade, parks upgrades.
From a crime perspective, we have really managed to turn Bonteheuwel around.Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor - Bonteheuwel
Driving investment into these areas is key, he says.
Bonteheuwel is no longer a place just for coloured people. We have white people, coloured people and African people.Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor - Bonteheuwel
Listen to the interview below:
