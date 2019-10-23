City of Cape Town responds to Salt River rental hike backlash

The City of Cape Town says resident who have received new lease agreements for their properties must come forward.

This comes after Salt River residents received letters informing them that their rent will increase from R240 to R5500.

Reclaim the City has taken over the case and will be representing the tenants who want to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation.

Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management James Vos says each case is dealt with case by case.

In many cases, residents did not come forward to provide all of their financials, it is important that there is also a truthful submission. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town

There are about 275 properties of which 50 need to be reviewed where the rental is below R1000. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town

Vos says the City has to lease all properties at market-related and this came into effect after the formation of the City of Cape Town.

The previous seven municipalities had different standard leases and after the amalgamation and the formation of the City of Cape Town, the City was obliged to manage these properties and the leases. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town

It is key for the City to be a caring City and to help tenants in terms of meeting their rental payments. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management - City of Cape Town

