'No evidence of airplane bogus parts found yet, but procedural issues detected'
The Department of Transport says the audit conducted by South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) on Mango Airlines, South African Airways and Comair was prompted by media reports over suspicions parts.
On Tuesday, the airlines grounded some of their aircrafts following the results of a maintenance audit by Sacca.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, ministry of Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine explains why Sacca conducted the audit.
RELATED: SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves
Sacca directed the airlines to conduct their own verification process after the aviation authority went and inspected two planes after media reports indicated that there may be bogus parts being used.Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport
RELATED: 'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons'
I must reiterate, no evidence as yet of bogus parts was found. However, there were procedural issues that were detected.Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport
Allie-Paine says they commend the airlines for grounding the airlines as a preventatives measure.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'
Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine).Read More
City of Cape Town responds to Salt River rental hike backlash
Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management James Vos says tenants must come forward with new leases.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is Vodacom network-locking some smartphones?
The practice of network-locking is common in many markets, including the US.Read More
Rediscovered photos of Blue Notes give insight into SA's jazz history
The pictures were taken in 1964 by young South African student and photography enthusiast, Norman Owen-Smith.Read More
We can't turn our kids into criminals over cannabis, says Centre for Child Law
The Centre of Child Law is leading calls for the decriminalisation of cannabis use and possession by children.Read More
How to overcome a stutter
Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder.Read More
'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament'
Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says it is unacceptable for officials not to attend this engagement.Read More
Outcry as City of Cape Town hikes Salt River rent from R240 to R5500
Reclaim the City Woodstock chapter leader Deena Bosch says the City knows it can not introduce such exorbitant rental increases.Read More
'Industry horrified by Icasa sporting rights draft regulations'
Columnist Barbara Curson says Icasa did not do industry research before they came out with these regulations.Read More
Province steps in to resolve taxi owners and City stand-off around permit issue
W Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Mazibuko says he will meet with City and Sataco to find solutions to taxi drivers' grievances.Read More