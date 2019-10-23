'No evidence of airplane bogus parts found yet, but procedural issues detected'

The Department of Transport says the audit conducted by South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) on Mango Airlines, South African Airways and Comair was prompted by media reports over suspicions parts.

On Tuesday, the airlines grounded some of their aircrafts following the results of a maintenance audit by Sacca.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, ministry of Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine explains why Sacca conducted the audit.

Sacca directed the airlines to conduct their own verification process after the aviation authority went and inspected two planes after media reports indicated that there may be bogus parts being used. Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

I must reiterate, no evidence as yet of bogus parts was found. However, there were procedural issues that were detected. Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

Allie-Paine says they commend the airlines for grounding the airlines as a preventatives measure.

