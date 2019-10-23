Streaming issues? Report here
2019
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:40
School art - freedom of expression or blasphemy?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashraf Jamal
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:08
A round-up of international politics
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
Cape bodyboarder crowned world champ
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tristan Roberts
Jared Houston
Today at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Quintin Rossi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Quintin Rossi - CEO at Spear REIT Ltd
Today at 11:05
Scientists create "artificial leaf" to make fuel out of sunlight, water and carbon dioxide
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Erwin Reisner - Professor of Energy and Sustainability in the Department of Chemistry at University of Cambridge
Today at 11:24
Nak'd Organics takes things back to bare essentials
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Loraine Steyn
Today at 11:32
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on healing Home Affairs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs
Local

'No evidence of airplane bogus parts found yet, but procedural issues detected'

23 October 2019 8:29 AM
by
Tags:
SAA
Comair
Transport
Mango
Sacca
planes
aircrafts
Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne outlines results of the audit conducted by Sacca on Mango, SAA, and Comair.

The Department of Transport says the audit conducted by South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) on Mango Airlines, South African Airways and Comair was prompted by media reports over suspicions parts.

On Tuesday, the airlines grounded some of their aircrafts following the results of a maintenance audit by Sacca.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, ministry of Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine explains why Sacca conducted the audit.

RELATED: SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves

Sacca directed the airlines to conduct their own verification process after the aviation authority went and inspected two planes after media reports indicated that there may be bogus parts being used.

Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

RELATED: 'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons'

I must reiterate, no evidence as yet of bogus parts was found. However, there were procedural issues that were detected.

Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

Ayanda Allie-Paine, Spokesperson - Minister of Transport

Allie-Paine says they commend the airlines for grounding the airlines as a preventatives measure.

Listen to the full interview below...


