'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'
South African Airways (SAA) and Comair (operator of British Airways and Kulula.com) grounded flights on Tuesday as a precaution after inspections by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed SA Flyer Magazine Managing Editor Guy Leitch.
It is the sixth grounding in the past two-and-a-half years, according to Leitch.
There were no aircraft groundings in the decade before that.
It is indeed [worrying]… It would suggest aircraft maintenance is falling apart very badly or the SACAA is overreacting… we would rather the SACAA overreact…Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
My take on the current episode is that it’s a paperwork issue, because if there were real problems with parts – as widely speculated - it would’ve taken longer than 24 hours to clear up… if it’s just paperwork, surely they could’ve sorted it out without grounding the airlines?Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
The Sunday Times article talking about international gangs and syndicates undermining SAA Technical’s parts suggests that where there’s smoke there’s fire. Because of these groundings, it confirms people’s worst fears…Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
If BA decides that the risk of dodgy maintenance is too high, they simply cut away the franchise. It’ll leave Comair high and dry…Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
This article first appeared on 702 : '6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'
More from Business
When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions
Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting to have the Cape Flats area perceived as a suburb that drives investment.Read More
'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons'
The South African Civil Aviation Authority explains some of the findings of its maintenance audit at SAA Technical.Read More
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power?
The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola.Read More
SACAA: We did not ground airlines, they grounded themselves
The Civil Aviation Authority has set the record straight on the grounding of several flights following its a maintenance audit.Read More
'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Eskom wants Deloitte to pay back more than R200m from irregular tender deals
The power utility goes after consulting firm Deloitte for contracts it was improperly awarded by previous Eskom execs in 2016.Read More
'Mbete faced difficult questions. She has done a lot in terms of responding'
Xolani Xala (SA Business Abroad) defends his defence of ANC stalwart Baleka Mbete’s "car crash" interview on Al Jazeera.Read More
Aviation Authority mum on core reasons for grounding SAA, Comair - Guy Leitch
Flights were grounded after a recent audit of the maintenance and technical service provider to Comair and SAA.Read More
‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’
EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is in the West African country and explores how it does business.Read More
SA consumers do not trust online retailers, study shows
Accenture MD Jonathan McCabe says there is opportunity to integrate eCommerce with the more traditional business.Read More
More from Local
'No evidence of airplane bogus parts found yet, but procedural issues detected'
Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne outlines results of the audit conducted by Sacca on Mango, SAA, and Comair.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to Salt River rental hike backlash
Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management James Vos says tenants must come forward with new leases.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is Vodacom network-locking some smartphones?
The practice of network-locking is common in many markets, including the US.Read More
Rediscovered photos of Blue Notes give insight into SA's jazz history
The pictures were taken in 1964 by young South African student and photography enthusiast, Norman Owen-Smith.Read More
We can't turn our kids into criminals over cannabis, says Centre for Child Law
The Centre of Child Law is leading calls for the decriminalisation of cannabis use and possession by children.Read More
How to overcome a stutter
Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder.Read More
'Ministers snubbing Scopa meeting on Eskom debt undermine Parliament'
Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says it is unacceptable for officials not to attend this engagement.Read More
Outcry as City of Cape Town hikes Salt River rent from R240 to R5500
Reclaim the City Woodstock chapter leader Deena Bosch says the City knows it can not introduce such exorbitant rental increases.Read More
'Industry horrified by Icasa sporting rights draft regulations'
Columnist Barbara Curson says Icasa did not do industry research before they came out with these regulations.Read More
Province steps in to resolve taxi owners and City stand-off around permit issue
W Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Mazibuko says he will meet with City and Sataco to find solutions to taxi drivers' grievances.Read More