'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'

Today at 09:40
School art - freedom of expression or blasphemy?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashraf Jamal
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 10:08
A round-up of international politics
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
Cape bodyboarder crowned world champ
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tristan Roberts
Jared Houston
Today at 10:45
CEOs paying it forward - Quintin Rossi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Quintin Rossi - CEO at Spear REIT Ltd
Today at 11:05
Scientists create "artificial leaf" to make fuel out of sunlight, water and carbon dioxide
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Erwin Reisner - Professor of Energy and Sustainability in the Department of Chemistry at University of Cambridge
Today at 11:24
Nak'd Organics takes things back to bare essentials
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Loraine Steyn
Today at 11:32
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on healing Home Affairs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs
No Items to show
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!' How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match. 20 October 2019 9:28 AM
View all Sport
When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting to have the Cape Flats area perceived as a suburb that drives investment. 23 October 2019 7:43 AM
DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose It's reported that some senior members of the Democratic Alliance want Mashaba's membership terminated with immediate effect. 22 October 2019 4:55 PM
Should Pravin Gordhan get more power? The Department of Public Enterprises wants more power to oversee SOEs. Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec’s Nazmeera Moola. 22 October 2019 3:29 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart' Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine). 23 October 2019 9:06 AM
'No evidence of airplane bogus parts found yet, but procedural issues detected' Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne outlines results of the audit conducted by Sacca on Mango, SAA, and Comair. 23 October 2019 8:29 AM
City of Cape Town responds to Salt River rental hike backlash Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management James Vos says tenants must come forward with new leases. 23 October 2019 8:04 AM
View all Local
I survived four rounds of the 'red devil' chemotherapy, Gail Gilbride shares Gail Gilbride shares an update on her chemo journey and how she conquered aggressive treatment she thought she'd never get through... 22 October 2019 4:40 PM
How to overcome a stutter Julia Roberts, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran are some of the celebrities who have suffered from this type of speech disorder. 22 October 2019 3:52 PM
I fought breast cancer so I could survive for my daughter: Helena Vivier's story Breast cancer survivor Helena Vivier says cancer is diagnosis which requires people to be brave. She shares her inspiring story. 22 October 2019 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart' Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine). 23 October 2019 9:06 AM
When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting to have the Cape Flats area perceived as a suburb that drives investment. 23 October 2019 7:43 AM
'Audit found Mango and Comair planes were signed off by unqualified persons' The South African Civil Aviation Authority explains some of the findings of its maintenance audit at SAA Technical. 22 October 2019 4:05 PM
View all Business
'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'

23 October 2019 9:06 AM
by
Tags:
British Airways
SAA
Several South African Airways
The Money Show
Comair
Bruce Whitfield
Mango
Guy Leitch
SA flyer Magazine
kulula.com
SACAA
South African Civil Aviation Authority
aircraft maintenance
Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine).

South African Airways (SAA) and Comair (operator of British Airways and Kulula.com) grounded flights on Tuesday as a precaution after inspections by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed SA Flyer Magazine Managing Editor Guy Leitch.

It is the sixth grounding in the past two-and-a-half years, according to Leitch.

There were no aircraft groundings in the decade before that.

Picture courtesy of Adrian Pingstone (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Arpingstone)

It is indeed [worrying]… It would suggest aircraft maintenance is falling apart very badly or the SACAA is overreacting… we would rather the SACAA overreact…

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

My take on the current episode is that it’s a paperwork issue, because if there were real problems with parts – as widely speculated - it would’ve taken longer than 24 hours to clear up… if it’s just paperwork, surely they could’ve sorted it out without grounding the airlines?

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

The Sunday Times article talking about international gangs and syndicates undermining SAA Technical’s parts suggests that where there’s smoke there’s fire. Because of these groundings, it confirms people’s worst fears…

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

If BA decides that the risk of dodgy maintenance is too high, they simply cut away the franchise. It’ll leave Comair high and dry…

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : '6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'


