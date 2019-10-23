Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:40
Maimane and the DA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Author of The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires Club and Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 15:50
Mark Banks on Ice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Banks - Comedian at ...
Today at 16:10
Helen Zille reponds to Maimane press statement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helen Zille
Today at 16:20
KushKush:Africa’s first female-focused cannabis platform
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jo Hope - Founder of Kush Kush
Today at 16:55
Get Amahle to African Youth Chess Tournament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trinity Van Beeck - 12 year old chess player
Today at 17:20
"Politics can be a cruel game, as Mmusi Maimane has found out" - Daniel Silke
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:46
My African Conquest: Cape to Cairo at 80
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Albu - Author of My African Conquest: Cape to Cairo at 80
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:22
Old Mutual underestimated SA's love of a side hustle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Expert on Russia , former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Tomorrow at 10:33
What CEOs for our SOEs need?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Tomorrow at 11:05
Comedian Stuart Taylor on being a Dad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Comedian
Tomorrow at 11:32
Hannah Lavery - Celebrating the Feminine Physique
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hannah Lavery - Owner of Hannah Lavery
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
[VIDEO] Football coach disarms armed student and gives him a hug Surveillance video released on Friday from Parkrose High School in Oregon the coach hugging the 18-year-old after taking the gun a... 21 October 2019 1:33 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
View all World
Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport. 23 October 2019 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members. 20 October 2019 5:20 PM
Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match. 20 October 2019 2:24 PM
View all Sport
Is DA leader Mmusi Maimane about to quit? “He might have calculated there’s no way out,” says Dr Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst at Unisa. 23 October 2019 1:24 PM
When does a township become a suburb? Bonteheuwel's drive to change perceptions Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is fighting to have the Cape Flats area perceived as a suburb that drives investment. 23 October 2019 7:43 AM
DA to decide if Herman Mashaba will serve his notice period or get cut loose It's reported that some senior members of the Democratic Alliance want Mashaba's membership terminated with immediate effect. 22 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Politics
Why Vestact is buying Discovery (JSE), Long4Life (JSE) and Booking.com Portfolio Manager Byron Lotter shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 22 October 2019 8:31 AM
Stop looking for 'excellence' at private schools, says opinionista Helena Wasserman, the editor of Business Insider SA, says society needs to stop looking for excellence in all the wrong places. 21 October 2019 10:41 AM
'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted' John Maytham interviews social media law expert Emma Sadleir. 18 October 2019 4:17 PM
View all Opinion
My artwork is far from satanic, says Grantleigh pupil The matric pupil at Grantleigh School, whose artwork is at the centre of religious debate online, has issued a formal statement. 23 October 2019 3:48 PM
[LISTEN] Memoirist Alexandra Fuller on her 'aching need' to write British-born, Zimbabwean-raised author Alexandra Fuller speaks to John Maytham about her latest book 'Travel Light, Move Fast'. 23 October 2019 3:00 PM
Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains. 23 October 2019 1:45 PM
View all Local
How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate Thirty years ago, it was stinky and derelict. Today, it employs 23 000 people and ranks among Africa’s most visited places. 23 October 2019 3:49 PM
Author of 'Breaking Milk' says her book is about separations and connections Cape Town-based medical doctor and author Dr Dawn Garisch describes the metaphors at the heart of her latest written offering. 23 October 2019 2:58 PM
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 23 October 2019 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
How a derelict harbour became the V&A Waterfront, SA’s most valuable real estate Thirty years ago, it was stinky and derelict. Today, it employs 23 000 people and ranks among Africa’s most visited places. 23 October 2019 3:49 PM
UK could head to early elections if parliament delays Johnson's Brexit plans EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey explains what will happen now that the British MPs rejected the prime minister's timetable. 23 October 2019 2:09 PM
Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 23 October 2019 12:30 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school

23 October 2019 11:11 AM
by
Tags:
Art
Artwork
curro
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Grantleigh School
Ashraf Jamal
Grantleigh School in KwaZulu-Natal is conducting an internal probe after Christian parents complained about an art exhibition.

Public intellectual Professor Jonathan Jansen has come out to defend the controversial artwork made by a matric student at Curro's Grantleigh School in Richards Bay.

The pupil's artwork has caused an outcry among parents and the Christian community for its depictions of satan, Jesus, the Bible and other references.

An internal investigation is underway after some parents complained that the artwork goes against the Christian ethos of the school.

A parent at the school took a video of the controversial artwork while attending the year-end exhibition.

The upset father, who is a pastor, called the artwork demonic and unacceptable in a video that has spread on social media.

It's understood the young artist has said his artwork is a commentary on how organised religion chases money.

Stellenbosch University's Prof Jonathan Jansen says the pupil's artwork communicates a much bigger symbolic message. He says the pupil's artwork should be applauded and not suppressed.

Prof Jansen has slammed what he calls fake outrage over the art and says he wishes the so-called Christians expressed the same outrage about poverty, racism and xenophobia.

This is a Constitutional democracy in which people can think for themselves, in which art is a very important part of expression.

Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

If their Jesus is so small and so threatened by a young boy's depiction of the divine then I suggest they go re-read their scriptures.

Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

The whole idea of art is to be offensive, to push the boundaries and turn orthodoxy on its head.

Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

Ashraf Jamal, a Cape Town-based academic, writer and cultural theorist says he recognises why the artwork has caused hysteria.

Jamal argues that extremism has made a return into society, threatening democratic principles and expression.

The age we are living in is an age where fundamentalist is returning with enormous extremity.

Ashraf Jamal, academic, writer and cultural theorist

There's nothing wrong with what the young student did and his challenges to the monetisation of religion is absolutely on point.

Ashraf Jamal, academic, writer and cultural theorist

Listen to the debate over the artwork:


23 October 2019 11:11 AM
by
Tags:
Art
Artwork
curro
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Grantleigh School
Ashraf Jamal

More from Local

grantleigh-pupil-art-workpng

My artwork is far from satanic, says Grantleigh pupil

23 October 2019 3:48 PM

The matric pupil at Grantleigh School, whose artwork is at the centre of religious debate online, has issued a formal statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fullerjpg

[LISTEN] Memoirist Alexandra Fuller on her 'aching need' to write

23 October 2019 3:00 PM

British-born, Zimbabwean-raised author Alexandra Fuller speaks to John Maytham about her latest book 'Travel Light, Move Fast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

motsoaledijpg

Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA

23 October 2019 1:45 PM

Baffled by the rules surrounding the movement of children into and out of SA? Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chad-abrahams-ewnjpg

Bonteheuwel matric pupil has to dodge bullets to and from school

23 October 2019 1:26 PM

EWN's Lizell Persens paints a picture of what matric pupils in Bonteheuwel have to deal with as final matric exams get underway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Water tap outside

[LISTEN] No need to panic over Gauteng water supply, says expert

23 October 2019 1:00 PM

Visiting professor at the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand Professor Mike Muller gives his take.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Airways SAA

'6 groundings in 2.5 years suggest overreaction or maintenance is falling apart'

23 October 2019 9:06 AM

Is there dodgy maintenance? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch (Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190416comairjpg

'No evidence of airplane bogus parts found yet, but procedural issues detected'

23 October 2019 8:29 AM

Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Payne outlines results of the audit conducted by Sacca on Mango, SAA, and Comair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-8jpg

City of Cape Town responds to Salt River rental hike backlash

23 October 2019 8:04 AM

Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management James Vos says tenants must come forward with new leases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vodacom-thjpg

[LISTEN] Why is Vodacom network-locking some smartphones?

22 October 2019 5:29 PM

The practice of network-locking is common in many markets, including the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blue-notesjpg

Rediscovered photos of Blue Notes give insight into SA's jazz history

22 October 2019 5:16 PM

The pictures were taken in 1964 by young South African student and photography enthusiast, Norman Owen-Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school

Local

Is DA leader Mmusi Maimane about to quit?

Politics Opinion

Bonteheuwel matric pupil has to dodge bullets to and from school

Local

EWN Highlights

Report calls for legalisation of drugs to curb gang violence in WC

23 October 2019 3:42 PM

Lesufi confirms criminal complaint laid over Kempton Park school attack

23 October 2019 2:29 PM

Maimane's expected resignation set to throw DA into further turmoil

23 October 2019 2:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA