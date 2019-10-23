Pick n Pay to open 63 new stores as profits in South Africa soar

(Also, read: Shoprite and Pick n Pay to roll out spaza shops of their own in the townships)

Pick n Pay shares shot up 8% in an hour on Tuesday.

The sharp move comes after the retailer announced a 9.5% increase in headline profits for the half-year to 31 August 2019.

Turnover rose by 6%.

The company declared an interim dividend of 42.8 cents per share (up 9.5%).

The results were far better than market expectations.

The retailer continues to invest heavily in South Africa, opening 63 new stores despite the moribund economy.

Pick n Pay's profits in the rest of Africa, however, fell by 80%, heavily weighed down by the tanking Zimbabwean economy and the return of hyperinflation there.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Richard Brasher, CEO at Pick n Pay.

There’ still plenty of opportunities to expand within South Africa… Africa [outside of SA] has been problematic… [but] we still make money in the rest of Africa… Richard Brasher, CEO - Pick n Pay

People are incessantly on their phone… we’re well-placed to see growth [in ecommerce] … Richard Brasher, CEO - Pick n Pay

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

