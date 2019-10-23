Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship

23 October 2019 11:50 AM
by
Tags:
world
Tristan Roberts
bodyboarding
world champion
SA's bodyboarding star describes how he managed to secure the world championship title and describes his love for the sport.

South African bodyboarder Tristan Roberts was crowned world champion of the waves at a tournament in Gran Canaria over the weekend.

Roberts won his first world title at the 2019 APB World Tour after a very diffuclt start to his season.

The 22-year-old hails from Onrus, a small village in Hermanus, Western Cape and started bodyboarding at the age of six.

It's been an incredible year, I have so many emotions.

Tristan Roberts, world bodyboarding champion

It seemed almost impossible, I still don't know how I did it.

Tristan Roberts, world bodyboarding champion

After school, there's more than enough time to chase your dreams.

Tristan Roberts, world bodyboarding champion

Watch the highlights of the final in the video below and scroll down to listen to the interview:


23 October 2019 11:50 AM
by
Tags:
world
Tristan Roberts
bodyboarding
world champion

